Country’s Hailey Whitters Asks “How Far Can It Go”

Hailey Whitters didn’t get to be in the studio with country star Trisha Yearwood when they recorded “How Far Can It Go” for the deluxe version of Whitters’ album Living the Dream. But the two women got together to make a video for the song. The two look like they’re having fun, and why not? The Iowa-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s original composition sounds heavily influenced by Yearwood’s patented girl next door sound. This could be a rewrite of “She’s in Love With the Boy” as the young couple find each other in love as mom and dad wonder if it will all work out.

The song is clean and cute, despite the naughty pun of the title. The trope will they go all the way has more than one meaning. Will they make love? Will their love last? Only time will tell, but it is clear that their relationship has a formidable force of its own. The central couple are victims of something beyond their individual control—the power of love.

Whitters has been on a roll. She earned her first-ever Country Music Television (CMT) Award nomination for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Fillin’ My Cup” (featuring Little Big Town) and in June was named this year’s inaugural Opry NextStage artist. Her debut album, Living the Dream, was released in a deluxe format with bonus tracks and received positive critical attention. She will be on tour with Midland from October through December, playing more than two dozen dates everywhere from California to North Carolina with stops in Phoenix, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, and New York City. The Shueyville (population 577) native’s career has gone a long way since leaving the Hawkeye state. There’s no telling how far it can go.

Hear this song on the PM Picks Spotify playlist.