The Harmed Brothers Return With "Picture Show" (premiere + interview)

Jedd Beaudoin
20 May 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Conqueroo

A cross-country move, new love, and a sense of home provide the basis for the Harmed Brothers' new LP, Across the Waves. Hear the new single, "Picture Show", while co-founder Ray Vietti tells the Americana band's story.

Across the Waves, the latest album from the Harmed Brothers arrives on 5 June via Portland's Fluff & Gravy Records. The label has been a longtime home for the band but Across The Waves marks a departure for the veteran group: Unlike in the past, Fluff & Gravy isn't the unit's hometown label. Having traded digs in Oregon a few years back for Ludlow, Kentucky, the Harmed Brothers have, according to co-founder Ray Vietti, found a new sense of belonging and stability. Much of that is evident on the new single, "Picture Show".

"My fiancée told me she had a dream that we'd known each other for a very long time," Vietti says. "I was sitting around with a guitar, playing the melody. In the second verse, the part about 'finally I see your face', is very much about that idea. A lot of the other songs on the record circle around the idea of being OK with death. People say that your whole life flashes before your eyes when you die. I hope my story is pretty cool."

With sturdy, emotionally-driven lyrics and the sweet Americana sounds fans have come to expect over the last decade-plus from the Harmed Brothers, "Picture Show" is evidence of a band that have fully come into their own and are creating their best work. "Picture Show" and Across the Waves may find us all meditating on the movie of our life and hoping that the next reel is the most exciting one.

Vietti recently spoke with PopMatters about how he and band co-founder Alex Salcido made their cross-country move, the creation of Across the Waves, and the uncertainty of a musical career during a worldwide pandemic.

The Harmed Brothers were based in Portland, Oregon but now you're in Kentucky.

It's the ever-changing saga of where the Harmed Brothers call home. I live in Ludlow, Kentucky, and have for the last couple of years. It's where this record started taking shape. It was really about finding home and finding a place where we felt like we could fit in with the community.

What led to the relocation?

It starts with the Whispering Beard Folk Festival finding us in 2013 and booking us continuing to do so. We'd go and stay for the whole weekend. We made so many friends there and started putting Cincinnati on our tour map, and a lot of Beardos and Whispering Beard faithful were attending our shows. The bonds grew stronger and stronger, and soon we were hitting Cincinnati two or three times a year at least. I started doing solo shows here.

I took an artist-in-residence position at the Southgate House Revival in Newport, Kentucky, which is just across the river from Cincinnati and only a few miles down the road from Ludlow. I ended up staying here. I was renting a room from a friend in downtown Cincinnati. I clicked with this area.

I grew up in Missouri, and if you drew a straight line across the United States from here, it wouldn't be far until you ran into where I grew up. There's a Midwestern feel to this city. The people here lift us up. That's not to say that that didn't happen in other cities we've lived in because we've been treated with great respect and great love throughout our entire career.

Did being in a new town impact your writing?

Being in other cities, it was really hard to find a place we could call our own. Coming here, we were both able to find those things. We'd get together on our drummer's house and work on stuff. We'd work on things individually and together. We took a trip to North Carolina as a band, where we sat down and wrote songs over a week. Almost everything that we worked out at that time made it to the record. Ben Knight, one of our new members, would get together with Alex and me, and there are few songs that were penned by the three of us.

This still sounds like a Harmed Brothers record but it feels like a big step forward as well. Did you have a sense of that when you were writing the songs?

These songs can still work on a guitar and banjo, but they're not trying to be folk-punk or something else. These songs have helped us find how this band wanted to be for so long. This is who we are and the music we love. It's something different, isn't it?

I think this is also the best-sounding album to date. Was there a concerted effort on that end?

We flew our buddy Inaiah Lujan in from Pueblo, Colorado. His records all sound good. He's not doing super flashy. He's doing things in an old school way. We worked at the [Herzog Recording Company], which is not active as a recording studio. There was nothing fancy with the microphones or anything. We went live in the space and just played. Maybe there are some old ghosts in there that helped this sound like it does.

How are you coping with the unknown right now? You've been on the road for so long, now there's a new record and no way of going out and supporting it or at the least not supporting it as you have in the past.

It's not really pressing on me the way it normally would. We've slowed down drastically already. But I feel grounded and at home right now. I love that because throughout the years of us being a band, we've never really been there before.

Recent
Books

'Chasing Chopin' from the Concert Hall to the Jazz Club

Annik LaFarge's Chasing Chopin is a slim book but it stands out because it's a hybrid work—biography and journalism—with utterly lovely, vivid descriptions of Chopin's music.

Music

Brits in Hot Weather Presents: Empathy Test

London's Empathy Test are preparing to release their stunning new album, Monsters, a richly textured, cinematic record that wraps melancholy in a darkly catchy synthpop blanket. Get to know the band in-depth in this new interview.

Music

Eurovision 2020: Staging Political Identity

Eurovision contestants subvert the events' apolitical ethos simply with their identity, which is then subverted by performer and audience subjectivity. So who, ultimately, wins?

Music

Kurt Elling and Danilo Pérez Prove 'Secrets Are the Best Stories'

Kurt Elling's collaboration with pianist Danilo Pérez features impressionistic and daring playing and poetic lyrics, making it one of the highlights of a brilliant jazz vocal career.

Music

Revisiting the Beginnings of Progressive Metal Titan Between the Buried and Me

Between the Buried and Me's debut is a little weirder than expected, but not nearly as creative as they would become.

Music

Charli XCX Tells Us 'How I'm Feeling Now'

Charli XCX uses her isolation as inspiration for a brand new record conceived during the pandemic. How I'm Feeling Now captures the frustrations and pleasures of confinement with a feisty attitude.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Isolation Odyssey: Behind the Scenes with a Lockdown Orchestra

Scattered throughout the world, members of Opera North's orchestra share how they are enduring the loss of live performance and companionship during the COVID-19 lockdown. They also share a mood-lifting, online isolation performance of a work that everyone knows but not always for the same reasons.

Music

Film

Films from the Long War: 'Their Finest Hour' Offers Five British WWII Classics

These WWII films from directors Alberto Cavalcanti, Guy Hamilton, Michael Anderson, Leslie Norman and J. Lee Thomson are excellent studies in history, filmmaking, and wartime propaganda.

Music

Is 'Murder Most Foul' Dylan's State of the Union Address?

The implication of Bob Dylan's "Murder Most Foul", expressed with an understated passion, is that in 2020, it may not be just the music or even the president that has died.

Music

Nightwish Go in a Folk Direction on Their Double LP 'Human. :||: Nature.'

In the curious case of Nightwish's Human. :||: Nature., the whole is ultimately less compelling than the individual parts it comprises.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

COVID-19 Means Living Life in Two Minds at Once

COVID-19 has created a day-by-day experience in which we realize there are no perfect answers, and every moment exists as a co-mingling of light and dark counterpoints.

