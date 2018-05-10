Aussie Songstress Hatchie Blends Pop and Shoegaze on 'Sugar & Spice' EP
Aussie songstress Hatchie blends shoegaze and pop into an irresistible debut EP.
Sugar & Spice
Hatchie
Heavenly
25 May 2018
Shoegazey dream pop. Jangly chillwave. Hazy but poppy. No single modifier can describe the sound of Hatchie's debut EP,
Sugar & Spice. Even the title suggests a combination of flavors. A native of Brisbane, Australia, Hatchie (born Harriette Pilbeam) grew up on a steady diet of Kylie Minogue and My Bloody Valentine, two disparate sensibilities that find a home in her music.
Just five quick tracks that go by too fast, Sugar & Spice is a welcome treat. "Try" is gleaming, blissful summer jam that deservedly exploded online last year. "Sure" is a layered, heady blast of jangle pop. The title track is an upbeat meditation on a bad relationship, and all three compete for the best hook on the EP. Throughout, Sugar & Spice shimmers with the glitz of Brisvegas and the energy of an artist who refuses to be defined.