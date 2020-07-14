Powered by RebelMouse
Reviews

Haux Compellingly Explores Pain via 'Violence in a Quiet Mind'

Elisabeth Woronzoff
14 Jul 2020
Photo: Woodson Black / Courtesy of Chromatic PR

By returning to defined moments of pain and struggle, Haux cultivates breathtaking music built on quiet, albeit intense, anguish.

Violence in a Quiet Mind
Haux

Color Study

17 July 2020

Woodson Black, or more commonly known as Haux, uses his music to explore deeply felt, sometimes inexpressible, emotion. His new album, Violence in a Quiet Mind, searches for empathy and reconnection in a way that is acutely personal. The album is a portrait of trauma's effect, detailing the profound grief derived from the passing of Haux's two aunts. Collectively raised by his mother and her five sisters, their lives and deaths indelibly shaped the artist's identity and psyche. By returning to defined moments of pain and struggle, Haux cultivates breathtaking music built on quiet, albeit intense, anguish.

Indeed, the opening "Hold On" is akin to an elegy. The track recalls Haux's emotional response to learning his aunt Alice accidentally overdosed while battling a brain tumor. On the album's press release, Haux admits, "I felt like I lost a part of me when she'd gone." The realization "I'd never be safe / I'd never be whole" shows he is still grappling with her absence. As the synths slowly undulate, Haux's shuddering vocals reveal his despair, the energy fortifying when he sings, "So you thought youʼd let go / Violence in a quiet mind / Reckless til the end of time." "Heavy" offers a similar moment as the track exhibits the artist reeling in emotion and chaos. In short, "Hold On" and "Heavy" are heartbreaking in their sketch of grief's breadth. Yet the two songs are not signifiers of Haux's stagnation or his unwillingness to move past disquiet memories. It is the opposite. By enlivening affect through language and music, Haux masterfully redesigns his emotionality and strives for restoration.

The emotional magnitude transfers to "Calico". Haux wrote the song after he lost the cellphone archiving the last voicemail from his aunt. The song becomes the marker of their connection, a way to create "my aunt's final resting place in my mind". The repetition of the lyrics "I couldʼve sworn you called my name" is plaintive and wistful. His vocals blend with a melodic guitar, creating a calmness that alleviates, in part, the dysphoria. Haux is inconsolable, especially when the standardized reply to grieving is inadequate: "Donʼt believe a word they say / When they tell you 'Everything will be ok' / When itʼs not ok, wonʼt be ok." Here Haux pleads for authentic empathy.

Resembling a confessional, "Eight" (featuring Rosie Carney) illustrates the agony Haux endured as a child. Written after his Aunt Patricia passed away from lung cancer, "Eight" sets the standpoint of a child trying to understand death. Carney's background vocals are haunting and establish an aura leading into "Gone's" unforgettable melancholy. Grief doesn't always manifest as sadness, rather longing is also evident. As he makes clear in "Craving", he is "Craving for your love / Well Iʼm craving / Iʼm craving for your touch." The depiction of a continuous ache, from Haux's childhood to the present, positions healing as a fluid process. As such, Violence in a Quiet Mind attests to the impossibility of absolute recovery.

Throughout Violence in a Quiet Mind, Haux develops empathy for his family by writing from their perspective. The lyrics obscure which aunt he is representing, thereby portraying mourning's parallels regardless of context. In "Of the Age", for example, Haux feels his family's turmoil despite the attempt to "shoulder the pain as you tiptoe the tracks". He revisits the childlike innocence from "Eight" when he articulates the uncertainty imparted by death: "Then I saw you in a bad dream / It made me wonder where you were." In "Accident", Haux situates apathy as a means to assuage the fear of impending death. When facing an addiction, it is often too terrifying to admit dependency. But apathy and anger are not productive. As Haux depicts, in "Killers", forgiveness is the only deserved response. He shifts between offering forgiveness in the past and present tense, inundating the darkness with compassion.

Violence in a Quiet Mind is undeniably sad yet also affirming when considered in its entirety. For a life informed by cancer, substance abuse, and overdosing, Haux finds value in the process of healing and grieving. By articulating his misery, Violence in a Quiet Mind identifies and deconstructs the emotions actualizing his mourning. In turn, the album holds space for his audience to find affinity in sorrow, and perhaps, use Haux's lyrics as the language necessary to describe their bereavement.

Related Articles Around the Web
indie folk folktronica folk pop chillout music review downtempo haux
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

12 Essential Kate Bush Songs

While Kate Bush is a national treasure in the UK, American listeners don't know her as well. The following 12 songs capture her irrepressible spirit.

Music

Tatsuya Nakatani and Shane Parish Replace Form with Risk on 'Interactivity'

The more any notions of preconceived musicality are flicked to the curb, the more absorbing Tatsuya Nakatani and Shane Parish's Interactivity gets.

Music

Martin Green's Junkshop Yields the Gritty, Weird Story of Britpop Wannabes

Featuring a litany of otherwise-forgotten budget bin purchases, Martin Green's two-disc overview of coulda-been Britpop contenders knows little of genre confines, making for a fun historical detour if nothing else.

Reviews

Haux Compellingly Explores Pain via 'Violence in a Quiet Mind'

By returning to defined moments of pain and struggle, Haux cultivates breathtaking music built on quiet, albeit intense, anguish.

Reviews

'Stratoplay' Revels in the Delicious New Wave of the Revillos

Cherry Red Records' six-disc Revillos compilation, Stratoplay, successfully charts the convoluted history of Scottish new wave sensations.

Reviews

Rising Young Jazz Pianist Micah Thomas Debuts with 'Tide'

Micah Thomas' Tide is the debut of a young jazz pianist who is comfortable and fluent in a "new mainstream": abstraction as well as tonality, freedom as well as technical complexity.

Music

Why Australia's Alice Ivy Doesn't Want to Sleep

Alice Ivy walks a fine line between chillwave cool and Big Beat freakouts, and her 2018 debut record was an electropop wonder. Now, in the middle of a pandemic, she tries to keep the good vibes going with a new record decked out in endless collaborations.

Books

Five Women Who Fought the Patriarchy

Whether one chooses to read Square Haunting for the sketches of the five fascinating women, or to understand how misogyny and patriarchy constricted intellectual and public life in the period, Francesca Wade's book is a superb achievement.

Film

Director Denis Côté on Making Film Fearlessly

In this interview with PopMatters, director Denis Côté recalls 2010's Curling (now on Blu-Ray) discusses film as a "creative experiment in time", and making films for an audience excited by the idea of filling in playful narrative gaps.

Music

Learning to Take a Picture: An Interview With Inara George

Inara George is unafraid to explore life's more difficult and tender moments. Discussion of her latest music, The Youth of Angst, leads to stories of working with Van Dyke Parks and getting David Lee Roth's musical approval.

Music

Country Westerns Bask in an Unparalleled Sound and Energy on Their Debut

Country Westerns are intent on rejecting assumptions about a band from Nashville while basking in an unparalleled sound and energy.

Film

Rediscovering Japanese Director Tomu Uchida

A world-class filmmaker of diverse styles, we take a look at Tomu Uchida's very different Bloody Spear at Mount Fuji and The Mad Fox.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.