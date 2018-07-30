Healyum Bring "Cheap Alcohol" to the Party (premiere)
Bedfordshire pop quintet Healyum capture the essence of a small London house party with their new single "Cheap Alcohol".
Hot on the heels of the of the release of their Join the Party EP, Bedfordshire's Healyum are premiering the music video for new single "Cheap Alcohol" with PopMatters. Directed by Sam Kinsella, he says he "wanted to capture the essence of a small London house party and some of the city's unique residential areas. We weren't reliant on any kind of big production or location budget, but it was important for that realness to translate as well... which essentially led to the guys getting drunk on a Tuesday night and we managed to capture the night as it unfolded!"
Naturally, the song's party-hearty themes pervade much of the video. Frontwoman Jeaná Healy infers that if she threw a party, "Cheap Alcohol" would be the soundtrack. Albeit, it isn't as forthright or, frankly, obnoxious as many of the party anthems that litter the sales charts today from currently much larger pop outfits are. The synth-driven pop of Healyum's latest is as much of an earworm with its infectious, sing-along chorus as it is a smartly-composed piece of steady percussion and subtle layers of sound. The music video is equally as initially surprising in its composition, shifting between a cool haze at Kinsella's house party and gorgeous city shots.
Healyum's Join the Party EP is out now.