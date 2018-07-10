Heartracer Explore a "Diamond Sea" in New Performance (premiere)
Rising indie pop band Heartracer perform their newest single, "Diamond Sea", showcasing their dynamic sound that pulls from electronic influences both new and old.
While his brother Chip was pursuing his Ph.D. in San Francisco, Chris Cosby started a band in Richmond, Virginia. Eventually, the brothers reunited under the moniker Heartracer, named after Chris' tachycardia diagnosis. Now, they're both dedicated to writing and performing music full-time, inhabiting a world of moon-washed synthpop with their sound. Already, Heartracer's rose-colored, yet contemporary, swing at the indie pop world has seen them garner acclaim from the likes of Walk the Moon, Third Eye Blind, Joywave, and other significant names inhabiting that same scene.
Joined by Wes Tatum (bass, vocals) and Bryan 'Rico' Reyes (drums), Chris (lead vocals, keyboards) and Chip (guitar, vocals) are sharing a performance of Heartracer's "Diamond Sea" with PopMatters. Dynamically shot at Brooklyn's Knitting Factory, the video perfectly spotlights the band's energetic mix of electronic influences as they culminate into a single effervescent showcase. With tight vocal harmonies, a soaring chorus, and a swath of synth, it doesn't take long for the band to rock the house with their latest number.