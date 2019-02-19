Powered by RebelMouse
The Heavy Bring the Rockin' Soul on "Heavy for You" (premiere)

Sarah Zupko
19 Feb 2019
Photo: Dan Kendall / Courtesy of A.Gent Publicity

Britain's soul/rock greats the Heavy return with a new album in May and a powerful new single in "Heavy for You".

Britain's the Heavy have made their name on the back of their intoxicating stew of soul, blues, and rock. Blending punchy, high-energy horns with booming rock beats and soaring lead guitar, the Heavy have found an enlivening sound that positively lights up stages everywhere they perform. Remember, "How You Like Me Now?" Of course, you do as the song has been ubiquitous for a good reason. It's that irresistible sound. Soul and rock make beautiful bedfellows as it turns out. The Heavy make big music that moves audiences, hence the widespread use of their music in film, TV, and games.

Now the Heavy is back with their fifth album, Sons, releasing on 17 May. Before that fans can catch all of the new music from the band at a special London show at the Lexington on 19 March. Lead singer Kelvin Swaby says, "'Heavy for You' is a reminder that in the age and times we live in now, with everybody being a critic, regardless of how damning and cruel someone's musings may be, to never be affected by the misunderstandings of ignorance. Whatever and however we do anything, always be true to the heart and with all of the love that it deserves. Always. Never sell out on yourself or the idea of what makes you, YOU."

That's a message we can all live by. Now, time to rock out with "Heavy for You", the first single from Sons and yet another blast of soulful rock greatness.

TOUR DATES

19.03 London, The Lexington

21.05 London, Bush Hall [SOLD OUT]

23.05 Paris, La Maroquineri1e

24.05 Utrecht, Tivoli de Helling

25.05 Berlin, Lido

28.05 Bristol, Trinity

11.06 Brooklyn, NYC, Elsewhere

13.06 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

14.06 Seattle, WA Neumos

16.06 San Francisco, CA The Independent

19.06 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

