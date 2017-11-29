Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Hegazy - "Here to Stay" (video) (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
3m

Twin sisters Leila and Omnia Hegazy combine R&B and pop on "Here to Stay", which contains a powerful message about the climate of xenophobia in 2017 America.

Twin sisters Leila and Omnia Hegazy may share a bloodline but offer disparate musical elements in the frame of their outfit, Hegazy. Leila's passion rests in R&B; and vocal music while Omnia embraces the rebellion of rock and pop.

Having started their careers as solo artists the two women fused their talents in 2015 after the death of their father who was fond of saying that they were stronger together. You can hear the contrasts and unity in "Here to Stay", which serves as the basis for the sisters' new video. The track appears on Hegazy's upcoming EP, Young, due for release in early 2018.

Within the framework of the song is a powerful message about the climate of xenophobia in 2017 America. The first generation Arab American twins say this about the tune, which directly references the #HereToStay movement centered on immigrant rights and the removal of DACA: "We grew up Muslim in the age of 9/11 and we know what it's like to be treated as 'the other'. We decided to take our president's fear-mongering rhetoric and flip it on its head to be empowering. Yes, we are coming, we're here to stay, and we are what America looks like, whether you like it or not."

Music

The Best Jazz of 2017

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably.

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably. Hence the sense that jazz, for some time now, scratches by, barely, well outside of pop culture. But the dazzle of this form in 2017 is it that still draws deeply from popular music — particularly hip-hop and black American music of various styles — while still insisting on its own tradition of improvisation and radical freedoms.

Music

The Best Ambient/Instrumental Music of 2017

Evan Sawdey

In a year when the daily damning headlines make us all want to retreat into ourselves, the ambient/instrumental crowd aren't being idle by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, this roundup of brilliant new voices proves that ambient artists are taking more risks and breaking more ground than we ever thought possible.

It's pretty astounding how casual and raucous the ambient/instrumental crowd is these days. Amazingly, this is not a joke.

Film

Ang Lee's Bruce Banner Can't Carry the Weight of Hulk

Hulk (2003) film poster

Compared to the Bixby/Ferrigno television series and even most of the Hulk comics, Ang Lee's Hulk was not what audiences were expecting.

The year 2003 saw the release of three Marvel films: Daredevil, X2: X-Men United, and Hulk. These were the films that entered serious production (sometimes after years of fitful development) following the success of X-Men (2000), and arrived just in time to ride the wave of excitement following Spider-Man (2002). Of these 2003 films, only X2: X-Men can be considered an unequivocal success. Daredevil was meddled with, resulting in an unsatisfying film that underwhelmed at the box office. Hulk, on the other hand, had a clear vision and a unique approach to comic book filmmaking. Hulk has excellent visual effects (the best seen in a Marvel film up to that time) and a highly prestigious art-house filmmaker, Ang Lee, at the helm. What harms Hulk, unfortunately, is a severe mishandling of its central character -- Bruce Banner, the "puny human" -- which results in the film, and its attempts to bring psychological depth to superheroes, feeling deathly dull and uninvolving.

Music

Future States - "You Got It All Wrong" (video) (premiere)

Photo courtesy of Terrorbird Media

Psych-pop wonders Future States change the modern music video landscape for the better with this new deeply interactive experience.

The year is 2017. Gone are televised highlight reels showcasing the biggest music videos of the month or week. In their place is a world of social media and instant gratification, marking a setting perfect for virtually anyone to put out their own music video. But, with so many being uploaded at a time, it can be argued that most videos now saturating the market are less than standard quality.

Music

Motorcade- "Desertion" (audio) (premiere)

Doses of '80s-like brooding co-mingle with uplifting choruses on "Desertion", the new single from Motorcade.

Doses of '80s-like brooding co-mingle with uplifting choruses on "Desertion", the new single from Motorcade, culled from the band's debut album due 19 January 2018 via Idol Records. With keyboard lines that will appeal to fans of Depeche Mode, the Jesus and Mary Chain as well as Echo & The Bunnymen, the song suggests great things to come from the Dallas-based outfit.

