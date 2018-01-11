Helen Kelter Skelter - "21st Century" (audio) (premiere)
Oklahoma's psych-minded collective Helen Kelter Skelter gives a taste of new LP, MELTER.
Based in the rock 'n' roll outpost of Norman, Oklahoma, Helen Kelter Skelter has carved out a regional reputation for aggressive rock that recalls classic psychedelia but strides boldly into a strange, beautiful future. “21st Century", culled from the group's upcoming release MELTER, which arrives 19 January.
Proceeding with a strident, merciless riff reminiscent of Ministry's classic “So What", the song quickly evolves into a hot, boiling mass that takes soul, the aforementioned psychedelic experience and some as-yet-unnamed brand of popular music and meshes them without apology or second thought.
The band's Tim Gregory says that MELTER is the crystallization of the collective's ongoing musical vision. "We wanted to make our own sound on this album," he notes. "You could say that was true for much of the first album but we feel like this one definitely has the sound we've been going for all along."
MELTER may be ordered on Bandcamp.