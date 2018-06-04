Featured: Top of Home Page04 Jun 2018
The Moving Pixels Podcast Mythologizes 'Horizon: Zero Dawn'
On this month's games podcast, Nick and Eric discuss the optimistic and mythic post-post-apocalypse of Horizon: Zero Dawn.
This podcast is available via Soundcloud.
Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.
Our podcast contributors:
In addition to podcasting for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
