Powered by RebelMouse
Featured: Top of Home Page

The Moving Pixels Podcast Mythologizes 'Horizon: Zero Dawn'

Nick Dinicola
04 Jun 2018

On this month's games podcast, Nick and Eric discuss the optimistic and mythic post-post-apocalypse of Horizon: Zero Dawn.

This week, Nick and Eric discuss the optimistic and mythic post-post-apocalypse of Horizon: Zero Dawn.

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

Our podcast contributors:

In addition to podcasting for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.



Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Related Articles Around the Web
horizon: zero dawn role-playing game action rpg rpg podcast
Pop Ten
Collapse Expand Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image