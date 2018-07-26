Horne + Holt Demonstrate the Beauty of Experimentation, Strings on New LP, 'Wires' (album stream)
Ex-Godspeed You! Black Emperor and White Denim/Young Mothers men (Jonathan F. Horne and Randall Holt) join forces for a gorgeous cello, guitar collaboration on Wires.
Friday, July 27 sees the release of Wires, the new release from Horne + Holte, the instrumental duo that brings together guitar Jonathan F. Horne and classically trained cellist Randall Holt. Members of Knest with drummer/percussionist Thor Harris (ex-Swans), the pair began this collaboration while Harris was away on tour. Hoping to capture the spark of their new collaboration, which involved both composition and improvisation, the pair made Wires. Recorded at Thee Might Hotel2Tango in Montreal, Quebec, the pair worked with Efrim Menuck (Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Silver Mt. Zion) and Jerry Tubb at Terra Nova in Austin, Texas.
The album ranges from the gorgeous, meditative opener "MVMT 1: A Margin" to the harrowing but humorous "Lily Marches" to the mysterious "A Wake For Polaris" to the self-explanatory "The Thin Invisibility of Wires". The compositions are always smart, succinct and yet capable of carrying the listener to new imaginary landscapes while challenging their notions about both the traditional and experimental.
The album is issued through the Self Sabotage imprint and may be ordered here.