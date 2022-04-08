Horsegirl’s First Love Song Is a Claustral Noise-Pop Cuddle

The legend goes that Horsegirl named their band after suburban Chicago schoolgirls who have hair like horses’ manes. One of those horse girls, Emma, was the impetus for “World of Pots and Pans”, the third single released ahead of the trio’s forthcoming debut album. It’s an enveloping noise-pop love song, propelled by a mixture of wistfulness and giddiness, moods that invariably accompany that special kind of “brand new friend”.

Horsegirl‘s sound lives in a heady fog of overlapping Sprechgesang vocals and guitars tinged with gray. But this is the most spacious and reposed iteration of their Flying Nun-descended style, its one-chord verse and lovesick gloom drifting untethered until the chorus. “Sometimes I’m thinking that I lost you,” Penelope Lowenstein and Nora Cheng’s voices coalesce in unison, “but I know it’s only love”. It’s a deceptively simple, innately contradictory line that speaks to love’s ubiquity and inscrutability.

Pop music has repackaged love in every conceivable way. But Horsegirl make feelings as old as time sound as inviting as an autumn sweater (and “Autumn Sweater”) and as new as the first day of school. Horsegirl will release Versions of Modern Performance on June 3rd via Matador Records.

TOUR DATES

Sun. May 29 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

Sun. Jun. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) ^

Fri. Jun. 10 – Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer

Sun. Jun. 12 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

Thu. Jun. 16 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

Fri. Jun. 17 – Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

Sun. Jun. 19 – London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (EARLY SHOW) – SOLD OUT

Sun. Jun. 19 – London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (LATE SHOW) – SOLD OUT

Tue. Jun. 21 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

Wed. Jun. 22 – London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club – SOLD OUT

Sun. Jun. 26 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

Tue. Jun. 28 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Wed. Jun. 29 – Berlin, DE @ Monarch

Fri. Jul. 1 – Denmark, DE @ Roskilde Festival 2022

Sat. Jul. 2 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs

Fri. Jul. 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

Sat. Jul. 16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Sun. Jul. 17 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Tue. Jul. 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Thu. Jul. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

Fri. Jul. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

Sat. Jul. 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Tue. Jul. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. Jul. 27 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

Fri. Jul. 30 – Sat. Jul. 31 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

Sat. July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Music Festival

Tue. Aug. 2 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

Wed. Aug. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

Fri. Aug. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

Sat. Aug. 6 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

Wed. Aug. 10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *



^ w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter

* w/ Dummy