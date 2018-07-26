Human Touch Finds Inner Strength With "Swan Song" (premiere)
Why alter yourself when you can be yourself? Human Touch's debut LP is out in September.
Human Touch is the name under which singer-songwriter and producer Natalia Rogovin and the latest single from Human Touch is "Swan Song", a piece that Rogovin says was inspired by a romance that wasn't meant to be.
"I wrote it about a guy I was dating. I could never please him and was totally changing myself to keep him happy. It wasn't even working. I realized that, as a woman, we grow up learning to alter ourselves to please others and we end up not trusting who we are."
The song's synth-driven but soulful textures buoy Rogovin's mournful musings on a heart done wrong then turned wiser for the experience. It becomes, over the course of its spare four minutes, the sound of a heart healing with firm resolve.
The track comes from the upcoming LP Promise Not to Fall, which will be out on September 7. The titular tune from that recording was featured on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, resulting in more than two million streams in less than two weeks.