Hymn for Her Gives Us the "Scoop" (premiere)
Americana duo Hymn for Her spread seeds of positivity with their video for "Scoop".
Hymn for Her (Lucy Tight and Wayne Waxing) continues to support its 2018 album Pop-N-Downers with a plethora of touring and a brand-new, self-directed/edited video for the track "Scoop" culled from said album. With an inimitable punk spirit and a healthy dose of heart, Tight and Waxing demonstrate through this song (and clip) why they're becoming one of the most beloved power duos in the Americana scene today.
Speaking about the song, Tight says, "With everything going on in the world, here's something to brighten your day…and 'let go' for a few minutes. It's our way of spreading seeds of positivity amidst the darkness. We're trying to focus on that ourselves. We have to show our kids that there will always be beauty and goodness, even in the darkest times."
TOUR DATES
April
04/19/19 Sarasota, FL Cafe in the Park
May
05/04/19 Miami, FL Lagniappe House
05/24/19 Sarasota, FL Cafe in the Park
05/29/19 Franklin, TN Mockingbird Theater @ The Factory
05/30/19 Knoxville, TN Barley's Pub
05/31/19 Round Hill, VA B Chord Brewing
June
06/01/19 Elmer, NJ Apple Farms Festival
06/05/19 Newport, RI Norey's
06/06/19 Nashua, NH Riverwalk Cafe & Music Bar
06/07/19 Portland, ME Last Church on the Left
06/08/19 Rangely, ME Moose Alley
06/09/19 Bass Harbor, ME Barn Arts Collective
06/14/19 Thomaston, ME The Slipway
06/15/19 Ellsworth, ME Fogtown Brewing Company
06/17/19 Bar Harbor, ME The [email protected] Street Cafe
06/21/19 Eastport, ME Eastport Arts Center
06/25/19 Southwest Harbor, ME Coda
06/28/19 Waterville, ME Waterville Rocks
06/29/19 Rangely, ME Moose Alley
July
07/03/19 Newport, RI Norey's
07/04/19 Brookhaven, NY Hamlet Organic Garden
07/05/19 Naples, NY Hollerhorn
07/06/19 Hammondsport, NY Steuben Brewing Company
07/07/19 Arkport, NY Savor Vineyards & Wines
07/08/19 Hamtramck, MI The Ghost Light Bar
07/09/19 Lafayette, IN People's Brewing Company
07/10/19 Kalamazoo, MI TBA United States
07/11/19 Harbor Springs, MI Harbor Spring Street Musique
07/12/19 - 07/14/19 Petoskey, MI BlissFest
07/18/19 - 07/20/19 Beaver Island, MI Beaver Island Music Festival
07/24/19 Colorado Springs, CO Front Range BBQ
07/26/19 Salida, CO Soulcraft Brewing
07/27/19 Fruita, CO Hot Tomato
07/28/19 Carbondale, CO Mountain Fair
August
08/01/19 Ironton, MO The Woods
08/02/19 Greencastle, IN First Friday Greencastle
08/03/19 Chambersburg, PA GearHouse Brewing
September
09/27/19 Arkport, NY Savor Vineyards & Wines
09/28/19 Ortonville, MI Septemberfest
October
10/04/19 Huntsville, AL The Lumberyard
10/05/19 Jacksonville Beach, FL Blue Jay Listening Room