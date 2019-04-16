Powered by RebelMouse
Hymn for Her Gives Us the "Scoop" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
16 Apr 2019
Photo courtesy of Conqueroo

Americana duo Hymn for Her spread seeds of positivity with their video for "Scoop".

Hymn for Her (Lucy Tight and Wayne Waxing) continues to support its 2018 album Pop-N-Downers with a plethora of touring and a brand-new, self-directed/edited video for the track "Scoop" culled from said album. With an inimitable punk spirit and a healthy dose of heart, Tight and Waxing demonstrate through this song (and clip) why they're becoming one of the most beloved power duos in the Americana scene today.

Speaking about the song, Tight says, "With everything going on in the world, here's something to brighten your day…and 'let go' for a few minutes. It's our way of spreading seeds of positivity amidst the darkness. We're trying to focus on that ourselves. We have to show our kids that there will always be beauty and goodness, even in the darkest times."

TOUR DATES

April

04/19/19 Sarasota, FL Cafe in the Park

May

05/04/19 Miami, FL Lagniappe House

05/24/19 Sarasota, FL Cafe in the Park

05/29/19 Franklin, TN Mockingbird Theater @ The Factory

05/30/19 Knoxville, TN Barley's Pub

05/31/19 Round Hill, VA B Chord Brewing

June

06/01/19 Elmer, NJ Apple Farms Festival

06/05/19 Newport, RI Norey's

06/06/19 Nashua, NH Riverwalk Cafe & Music Bar

06/07/19 Portland, ME Last Church on the Left

06/08/19 Rangely, ME Moose Alley

06/09/19 Bass Harbor, ME Barn Arts Collective

06/14/19 Thomaston, ME The Slipway

06/15/19 Ellsworth, ME Fogtown Brewing Company

06/17/19 Bar Harbor, ME The [email protected] Street Cafe

06/21/19 Eastport, ME Eastport Arts Center

06/25/19 Southwest Harbor, ME Coda

06/28/19 Waterville, ME Waterville Rocks

06/29/19 Rangely, ME Moose Alley

July

07/03/19 Newport, RI Norey's

07/04/19 Brookhaven, NY Hamlet Organic Garden

07/05/19 Naples, NY Hollerhorn

07/06/19 Hammondsport, NY Steuben Brewing Company

07/07/19 Arkport, NY Savor Vineyards & Wines

07/08/19 Hamtramck, MI The Ghost Light Bar

07/09/19 Lafayette, IN People's Brewing Company

07/10/19 Kalamazoo, MI TBA United States

07/11/19 Harbor Springs, MI Harbor Spring Street Musique

07/12/19 - 07/14/19 Petoskey, MI BlissFest

07/18/19 - 07/20/19 Beaver Island, MI Beaver Island Music Festival

07/24/19 Colorado Springs, CO Front Range BBQ

07/26/19 Salida, CO Soulcraft Brewing

07/27/19 Fruita, CO Hot Tomato

07/28/19 Carbondale, CO Mountain Fair

August

08/01/19 Ironton, MO The Woods

08/02/19 Greencastle, IN First Friday Greencastle

08/03/19 Chambersburg, PA GearHouse Brewing

September

09/27/19 Arkport, NY Savor Vineyards & Wines

09/28/19 Ortonville, MI Septemberfest

October

10/04/19 Huntsville, AL The Lumberyard

10/05/19 Jacksonville Beach, FL Blue Jay Listening Room

