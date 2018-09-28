Ian Wayne's "Revelation" Embraces Silliness and Sadness in Equal Parts (premiere)
Ruminating on the notion of unrequited love in his new music video, Ian Wayne's doppelgänger finds himself in some serious trouble.
A Place Where Nothing Matters is ironic. The forthcoming album from Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ian Wayne might carry a particular proposal on its cover, but the subject matter within might well prove the LP's title otherwise. Earnestness and sarcasm go hand-in-hand throughout the lushly-curated collection of songs. They ride somewhere sonically between the driving force of indie rock, low-key folk, and ruminative jazz. All-in-all, it isn't a jump to find Wayne betwixt the likes of Jeff Tweedy and Billy Bragg with his songs' roots-centered bases and wistful lyricism—irony exists where he highlights banality without ever really rallying for it.
Wayne's "Revelation" is the lead single from the incoming LP, complete with a music video shot and edited by the man himself. Straightaway, it's evident that the artist's wry wit extends beyond his music alone, given the journey of "The Man Who Meets His Sorry End". In the music video, this is Wayne's alter ego who dons a generously over-sized suit while getting into a particular sort of trouble as he contemplates unrequited love. All's well that ends well for Wayne and his doppelgänger, although not without some scares and some serious ideas to think on by the time it's all over.
On the music video, Wayne says, "I wanted the video to reflect the tone of the song, which for me is about the immediacy and horrible nature of people you know and love hurting each other, and situating that confusion with your own."
In regards to "The Man Who Meets His Sorry End", he goes on to give David Byrne and Harry Dean Stanton as clear examples, "...but also all the unnamed weird men in suits across America whose problems seem to be stuffed in their jacket pockets. I hope it's funny, or at least fun to watch."