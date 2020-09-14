Music

Ian Wayne's 'Risking Illness' Delivers a Raw, Melodic Gut-punch

Chris Ingalls
14 Sep 2020
Photo: Ian Wayne self portrait / Courtesy of Clandestine Label Services

Inspired by the death of a loved one, Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ian Wayne's Risking Illness combines somber reflection with beautifully crafted tunes.

Risking Illness
Ian Wayne

Whatever's Clever

18 September 2020

The title of Ian Wayne's new album, Risking Illness, comes from a song near the end of the album. "Winter's" – like the rest of the album – was inspired by the sudden 2017 death of Wayne's three-year-old nephew, who lost his life after a brief battle with leukemia. "Risking illness unknown to me now, I get up in the morning," Wayne sings over sparse acoustic guitar fingerpicking. "The thought now remains / I can look back and say from the edge of the stage / I was here when his life slipped away." In the album's press materials, Wayne speaks of the loss that inspired the song: "I wrote 'Winter's' grasping for signs of my pain that I could show -- that I was on tour and not with my nephew during his last few weeks of life, that I can't feel his absence as strongly as my sister, his mother. I was writing about guilt and calling it pain -- the two are easily tangled."

As a result, the overall tone of Risking Illness is far more somber than his somewhat more upbeat, lively debut, A Place Where Nothing Matters. But while it's true that this album is suffused with sadness and loss, the music is delivered in a refreshingly direct matter, bringing Wayne's warm vocals to the forefront.

The instrumentation is also a vital component of this stark, beautiful album. While Wayne plays guitar, he's joined by Keith Nelson on keyboards, Andrew Stocker (of Horse Teeth) on bass, and Dan Knishkowy (of Adeline Hotel) on bass. These assembled musicians – tracked live, giving the recordings a simple, unvarnished tone -- come across as sort of a "house band" of Whatever's Clever, Ben Seretan's eclectic label, the imprint releasing this album. The foursome click magnificently, giving Wayne plenty of space to express emotion and providing some freewheeling jamming, as on the occasionally unhinged "Gimme Something".

But the overall tone of the album is downbeat, with plenty of moments seemingly inspired by '70s folk-rock. The warm, gentle melodicism of "Now Is Was" recalls early, introspective Jackson Browne, crossed with the directness of Neil Young. When the pace picks up ever so slightly on "Was/Just Was", Knishkowy's gently chugging rhythm seems to provide a necessary emotional uplift for Wayne. Elsewhere, slashing guitar chords weave in and out of the otherwise tender "Baby", giving Wayne moments of primal catharsis as the eloquent lyrics provide counterpoint. "Here we find us in another chapter," he sings. "In your building tapping at the walls / And washing in with peals of sundry laughter / And in the change from our love's freeze to thaw."

The fragile nature of romance is also explored on Risking Illness, as on the graceful "Aperture" and the warm, sparsely arranged "People". With Knishkowy providing a pulse-like beat with kick drum and toms, Wayne sets the scene: "People walking by and we are talking / Older than us, their-own-business keeping / You and I decide the way it catches / How it empties if it scratches." The refrain hangs in the air long after the songs end: "It could happen to anyone."

And while the full-band dynamic is a vital component of this disarmingly beautiful album, it's often the quieter moments that pack the biggest emotional punches. Risking Illness closes with "This", as a stark upright piano accompanies Wayne. "Stuck on the losing end of this green light," he sings, before his low-key vocals suddenly transform to a full-on belt with "and out of season, bells are ringing." The song has a quiet, hymn-like feel, with the lyrics coming across as abstract poetry and Nelson's piano piercing the air. It's a fitting close to a quietly gorgeous album wrapped up in emotion, sadness, and a possible search for closure.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
indie folk folk rock whatever's clever music review indie rock ian wayne
8

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Thaba's "Warrior" Is Electropop Rooted in South African Pop Traditions

On their single "Warrior", Thaba blend beautiful melodies and gentle electronics and beats to create a new form of electronically-based South African electropop based on mbaqanga and kwaito.

Film

Mapuche Filmmaker Claudia Huaiquimilla on Indigenous Identity and Filming from the Trenches

After her prized 2017 film, Mala Junta (Bad Influence) displayed the oppression of the indigenous Mapuche people in Chile, filmmaker Claudia Huaiquimilla's work continues to dig into her country's deeply entrenched inequalities.

Music

Sea Girls' 'Open Up Your Head' Has Big Pop Hooks and Big Guitars

Sea Girls' debut album Open Up Your Head is a catchy, very listenable record full of the kind of mainstream pop-rock anthems that are in short supply on the pop charts these days.

Music

Ian Wayne's 'Risking Illness' Delivers a Raw, Melodic Gut-punch

Inspired by the death of a loved one, Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ian Wayne's Risking Illness combines somber reflection with beautifully crafted tunes.

Music

Tikyra Jackson's Empowering "No More Fear" Comes to Video (premiere)

Southern Avenue drummer and backing vocalist, Tikyra Jackson offers a new video for "No More Fear". "My intention is to show that I stand and rejoice in my identity."

By the Book

Black in the Middle: An Anthology of the Black Midwest (excerpt)

In this excerpt of Black in the Middle, PopMatters' Mark Reynolds compares the nearly identical racial divides in his cities, Cleveland and Chicago, that to this day are stubbornly entrenched.

Music

Barenaked Ladies Took Chances Like Never Before on 'Maroon' (Track by Track)

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Barenaked Ladies' Maroon, we offer a song by song reflection on why the Canadian group's fifth LP is so triumphant.

Film

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Makes the Most of Meta Commentary

Spider-Man: Far From Home ties up the themes of deception and Trump-era media manipulation and it ensures that the next Spider-Man film will be completely different from anything that came before.

Film

Buster Keaton's Last Silent Masterpieces: 'The Cameraman' and 'Spite Marriage'

Buster Keaton was aware that the camera can be a catalyst of violence, especially stereotypical violence, for audience consumption -- and that it could also evoke the shared joy of cathartic laughter.

Music

Doves Deliver a Familiar Yet Fresh Brand of Melancholy on 'The Universal Want'

Mournfulness can provide comfort at a time like this, especially when presented with the kind of sincerity, wisdom, and songwriting skill that Doves haven't lost in their time away.

Music

'All I Can Say' Examines the Final Years of Blind Melon's Shannon Hoon

When the Blind Melon vocalist Shannon Hoon died in 1995, he left behind a tape archive that captured him in his most intimate moments. Directors Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, and Colleen Hennessy discuss the beauty and tragedy of the musician's life.

Music

Fave Five: Roosevelt

German synthpop wunderkid Roosevelt continues to tease out new singles from a potential third album, but this "Five Favorite Synth Sounds in a Song" is an electronic history lesson in and of itself.

Books

Manual for Survival's History of Chernobyl Resonates in Our Time of COVID-19

Shortly after the reactor explosion in Chernobyl in 1986, officials in Belarus offered up an argument that will be hauntingly familiar to those tracking the spread of COVID-19.

Music

20 Years Ago Barenaked Ladies Found Maturity with 'Maroon'

Released back in September 2000, Maroon saw Barenaked Ladies confronting adulthood and leaving novelty behind.

Music

Delta Spirit Return with 'What Is There'

At nearly 15 years, Delta Spirit are still trying to figure out where they want to go on What Is There.

Music

Tricky's 'Fall to Pieces' Lacks the Risk-Taking of his Early Work

Tricky's Fall to Pieces gives the impression of an artist struggling to sustain his vision, leaning on his collaborators to make up for the lack of it. Like on the last two albums, Tricky sounds too restrained here.

Music

Pop's Cristina Hart May Be a "Bad Girlfriend" But She's Honest

London's Cristina Hart may be a "Bad Girlfriend", but she has a way with a catchy dance pop tune.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.