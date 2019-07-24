Music24 Jul 2019
I'm With Her and Darlingside in Photos at Celebrate Brooklyn
Photo credit: Sachyn Mital
Enjoy photos of folk/Americana groups I'm With Her and Darlingside at Celebrate Brooklyn! this past weekend. Both will be appearing at this weekend's Newport Folk Festival.
I'm With Her, the folk-supergroup made up of Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O'Donovan, headlined Celebrate Brooklyn ahead of their Newport Folk Festival appearance this weekend while Darlingside, 2018 Newport Folk Festival alums, opened the show.
From Your Site Articles
- Darlingside - 'Birds Say' (album stream) (premiere) - PopMatters ›
- Darlingside: Birds Say - PopMatters ›
- The Aces Hit the Fillmore and Darlingside Return to the Great ... ›
- Newport Folk Fest: Darlingside's Fest Debut + Interview - PopMatters ›
- Darlingside - "White Horses" (video) (premiere) - PopMatters ›
- Darlingside: Extralife (album review) - PopMatters ›
- How Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan Found Power ... ›
- I'm With Her: See You Around (album review) - PopMatters ›
Related Articles Around the Web
darlingside i'm with her sara watkins sarah jarosz aoife o'donovan celebrate brooklyn newport folk festival music festivals folk americana news