Imogen Clark Celebrates Personal Strength With "Found Me" (premiere)
Australian pop/country artist Imogen Clark displays strength, determination to live beyond personal pain via the new single, "Found Me".
Australian singer-songwriter Imogen Clark will release her EP, The Making of Me, later in 2020. In the meantime, the seasoned veteran (she's been playing professionally since her early teens) has offered up a new video for the track "Found Me".
What's remarkable about Clark's performance and the song itself, is the steady, understated quality of her performance. Rather than reaching for the obvious emotions, she performs the song with steady resolve and confidence. It's ultimately a song about recovering one's self and leaving the pain of the past behind for good.
Others have tried this, of course, but too often, the lyrics and performer find themselves ruminating over the pain, living in it. Clark boldly steps forward with intelligence and strength that is all her own.