Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The Bird and the Bee's Inara George and 'The Youth of Angst'

Steve Horowitz
19 Jun 2020
Photo: Inara George (Self Portrait) / Courtesy of Fanatic Promotion

Inara George's The Youth of Angst is a three-song bundle that looks back as a way of moving forward during troubled times.

The Youth of Angst
Inara George

Release Me Records

5 June 2020

There are a lot of threes in rock and roll. There are lots of groovy three-piece bands, like the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Cream, and Emerson, Lake & Palmer. There are lots of wonderful triple albums, including the original Woodstock soundtrack, Joanna Newsom's Have One on Me, and Tom Waits' Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards. More recently, some artists such as Rosie Flores have begun streaming weekly three-song sets. Flores's show is called "3s a Charm" and can be heard every Wednesday evening at 6:30 CDT.

The Bird and the Bee's Inara George has gotten into the act recently. She's released what she calls "a bundle of new songs" titled The Youth of Angst that consists of three separate tracks: "Sex in Cars", "Brother", and "1973". George said of these songs, "I wanted to write from the perspective of my younger self, but also with the idea that I could never actually have that perspective again." That's a bit of a contradiction, but George finds the present situation a tough place from which to view the world with fresh imagination. She looks back as a way of seeing forward, albeit with a sense of worry.

After all, the trilogy is called The Youth of Angst and captures the anxiety of someone who knows where her life is headed and maybe doesn't want to go there. For example, she penned "1973" for a friend who lost a child, and the song honors the dead son, his mother, and the relationship between George and her friend. There are coy references to taking acid and Ecstasy, shared secrets, and "things that can never be known" while a string section plays formally in the background. There is a sense of calm in the center of sorrow.

George offers a love song to her "Brother" because of his friendship and loyalty. The lyrics recall the past when she was small rather than being expressed by the kid she was. As such, George sings knowing time has moved on. There's a slashing guitar lick that moves things forward as we hear about the one who will always be there.

George wrote "Sex in Cars" at the behest of creative artist Terry Allen who asked her to be part of an art installation for the Contemporary Austin art museum. It's more whimsical than the other two tracks and treats the topic as a source of obsessive pleasure. Who needs a place when one can pull over to the side of the road and do it anytime, anywhere? George recorded several different versions of this track with Wendy Wang (who produced the other two cuts), but George ended up using the original demo that she first sent Allen. That gives the song a pure vibe, a more innocent tone despite the topic at hand. She's just a girl in love with making love in an automobile ("You don't have to start it up to go real far") with her special one.

The Youth of Angst is the first in a planned series of bundled releases. It's kind of an odd duck, somewhere between a single and an EP. George is using the power of three as a way of dealing with the depressingly weird situation in which we currently live. We no longer live in the age of anxiety, and the 45-year-old George is no longer a youth. That doesn't mean she can't use her past to create in the present moment.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
the bird and the bee indie pop folk pop music review inara george
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Taiwan's Mong Tong Concoct a Darkly Psychedelic 'Mystery'

Experimental Taiwanese group Mong Tong draw on mysticism and arcade games for their darkly psychedelic debut album Mystery.

Music

The Bird and the Bee's Inara George and 'The Youth of Angst'

Inara George's The Youth of Angst is a three-song bundle that looks back as a way of moving forward during troubled times.

Music

Brilliant Memphis Soulman Don Bryant Says 'You Make Me Feel'

Legendary Memphis soulman and songwriter, Don Bryant returns with a vengeance to spread a much-needed message of love. You Make Me Feel is vital soul music for these times.

Music

The 20 Most Memorable Songs of 1991

So much remarkable music was released in 1991 that it's difficult to choose just 20 memorable songs without a few omissions.

Music

Ice Cube's 'Death Certificate' Soundtracked the Rodney King Era

It was during the period between the Rodney King beating and subsequent court verdict that Ice Cube cut Death Certificate, a chilling glimpse into the anger and frustration South Central Los Angelinos were feeling.

Film

Buster Keaton's 'The Cameraman' Casts Light on MGM's Tyranny

The Cameraman is Keaton's last great film, a jubilant, chaotic, and overactive silent romantic comedy that, intentional or not, doubles as a vision of the precarity of celebrity, independence, and artistry in the brutal Hollywood system.

Books

Jaki Shelton Green Blends Poetry and Protest on Timely 'The River Speaks of Thirst'

Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green's The River Speaks of Thirst is at once a political statement, cultural commentary, and an aesthetic milestone, a skillful commingling of galvanic activism and evocative poetry.

Music

Chromeo Brings Back Fun with 'Quarantine Casanova'

Chromeo's Quarantine Casanova is the light-hearted silver lining we all need in the dark cloud that we are all facing together.

Music

Malian Legend Oumou Sangaré Glows in Stripped-down Arrangements on 'Acoustic'

On Acoustic, Oumou Sangaré's inner world shines through with particular clarity as the Songbird of Wassoulou performs stripped-down arrangements of some of the most powerful tracks she's recorded over the last 30 years.

Music

Phoebe Bridgers Sublimely Documents the Surreal Present on 'Punisher'

At 25, Phoebe Bridgers is, by all metrics, an artist at the beginning of her career, though Punisher sounds more like the work of a time-tested veteran perfecting a style she's been honing for years.

Music

Jason Mraz Emphasizes Reggae and Positivity on 'Look for the Good'

There's nothing inherently off about his Jason Mraz's new album, but a glance at his past records makes Look for the Good feel a bit lackluster.

Music

This Rainbow Dragon Has Fire Inside: An Interview with Keiynan Lonsdale

For outspoken actor and singer Keiynan Lonsdale, his unabashedly queer debut album centers on sexuality and politics, making for a striking release in the age of quarantine. "There's rhythm to it: there's rhythm in blackness, and it's saying 'Stop being crazy, stop being dangerous, quiet the fuck down, and move your feet.'"

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.