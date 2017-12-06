Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Nothing But a Good Time: An Interview with Oneohtrix Point Never

Paul Carr
 Paul Carr
2h
Photo: Warp Records

As a genre-bending electronic artist, Oneohtrix Point Never has never had a challenge quite like a film score before, and for Good Time, he gives it his all, pulling out every trick in his sleeve (and an Iggy Pop collaboration) to land the emotions perfectly.

At it's core, the film Good Time is about one thing: brothers.

Underpinning everything is the relationship between the central protagonists Connie (played by Robert Pattinson) and Nick (played by co-director Ben Safdie) as they both find themselves lost without the reassuring ballast of their sibling. After a botched robbery, and a frenetic run from the police, Nick is arrested, leaving his brother to find the bail money to get him out. What follows are Connie's increasingly frantic attempts to get the money to do what he has always done in his own, often delusional way -- look out for his brother.

A large part of the film's success both artistically and critically can be attributed to the score written by none other than electronic composer, Oneohtrix Point Never. His score is ever-present in the film as it works itself into the pores of the characters seemingly propelling them into action whilst heightening their anxiety. Calling on various aspects of his solo career, from the jarring, metallic sounds of Garden of Delete via the synth drone of Replica to the brighter, arpeggiated chords of R Plus Seven. The result is an absolute triumph and one of the few soundtracks in recent memory that stands out independently from the film it was created for.

Speaking from his home in Brooklyn, New York, Daniel Lopatin (AKA Oneohtrix Point Never), the man behind the soundtrack is eager to talk about the challenges he faced in making the soundtrack, how the process worked and what it was like working with a musical icon. Not least because it afforded him the chance to take a well-earned break from the studio as he cheerfully opens with, "It's nice to be home and not in a dimly lit windowless studio dungeon!"

Unsurprisingly, the project that is taking up so much of his time is a new Oneohtrix Point Never (OPN) record. As Lopatin explains. "Last night was the end of what I'm calling phase two, so the end of pre-mix. Me and my engineers are kind of just mixing and arranging the entire time so it's not totally correct the way I break it up, but just for the sake of having some structure to this, I think of there being one more mix session where we prepare it and it's done." Lopatin seems suitably pleased with the way it's turned out, adding, "It's good. It fits together. It's strange in the way I want it. It feels epic in the way I want it to feel."

Nevertheless, making an OPN record is a world away from scoring a film. Scoring a film is a process that presents it's own trials and tribulations whilst offering its own rewards. A process that all started when he was invited to the Safdie brother's (Josh and Ben) offices to discuss the film that would become Good Time.

"It's funny imaging that day because we have become quite close, now we're just friends. It's funny for me because I always thought the world of scoring as like labor but it's not and that's mostly due to the fact that at our first meeting we were immediately in the soup together and I don't even think we were talking about the film. Their energy and their humor is so awesome and cyclonic and gets everything going all the time even when you're just hanging." He continues enthusiastically. "I thought 'You guys are not just industry people, you guys are fans first,' you can tell, there's just this spirit. I related to that a lot."

Having made that initial connection, their pitch for the film couldn't have been any more enticing for Lopatin. "It was like, 'What!?' You're making like a Midnight Run kinda movie with Robert Pattinson and a Sprite bottle of acid. To me, it just sounded so fresh and so iconic right off the bat. It sounded like the kind of film I would have just loved and gone into every single tiny detail of when I was 17 years old. That's still kind of, like, the model for me."

Coupled with the Safdie's approach to genre, it was an easy decision for him to climb on board. "I still have this kind of giddy excitement about genre and that's where we connected immediately. They were making their first 'genre' film and I'm, in my own way, an experienced crafter of genre tapestry in what I do."

Nonetheless, Lopatin was quick to challenge the Safdie's perception of his music. "I think one of them said 'Your music is already a soundtrack' and I said 'I don't think so actually.' My music is not a soundtrack because I'm thinking about the edit, the mood and not the score. I'm trying to somehow formally abstract what films do into a composition not support it so I'm always a little nervous when people say 'your music is cinematic'. It's cinematic but it's actually too insane and specific." An approach that the Safdie brothers reassured him would work in their film. "And they said 'no', 'we can support that. We can allow that with what we're doing in our genre film. We are also kind of inverting the genre formalism, pushing it and messing with it. It's not a straight story'. I was like 'OK, this is really intriguing'. If they grant me that access to detail and their imagination, then this is a film I want to score."

From there, it was time to get to work and it soon became evident that the process was vastly different from working on his solo material. "What was apparent to us... well me.. instantaneously was that they were going to be really really specific on a moment to moment basis. It wasn't like they would tell me to go off and give us your impression of this scene. It was really like 'oh I think you should just come over'. And that turned into like a month long thing so like they would appear in the studio in the afternoon and just sort of be there until whenever. No one was looking at the clock cause we were all so psyched on the material."

To ensure both parties were on the same page, the Safdie's provided a guide for Lopatin to work to, as he explains. "Technically they had a lot of temp score and the temp score was meticulously edited as if to create a very specific kind of guide for me. They had it all mapped out already so that part was great for me and then I was just playing off of that Working from the temp score was fantastic for me. It's not mimicry, it's having a wire frame and seeing where you fit in and how you do things differently and the temp score really provided me with a good opportunity to do that which is a way I like to work anyway."

Not that the process of scoring the film wasn't without it's problems with one section in particular causing the biggest headache. "I think it was called like 'the first 22 minutes' which was a big ask cause the music never stops. The credits are really long and they're on top of action which is like the expository backstory for the whole movie. I was immediately thrust into this question of 'What is action score?' So much relies on how you felt for those first 20 minutes. It's important to not mess up the energy because you mess up the idea."

The opening to the film, in which the audience are introduced to the protagonists as they attempt a bank robbery and subsequently run from the law, sets-up what is the essence of the film -- Connie's frantic race against time to bail out his brother, Nick. For Lopatin this provided the crucial element of the score. "The conceptual thing I was working on was time and that when time becomes apparent to you then you're in trouble. If time doesn't become apparent and you're just living your life then you're probably not experiencing any stress but if you're up against the clock or you feel the presence of time on some level then everything changes and I think everything is one step from falling apart and I think that's what this film is about. So I have to think how do I make music that immediately thrusts you into this where time is just pumping right now. So that was the big one for me. There was some debates but I think generally we had the same sense of things."

It's clear from the way Lopatin describes working on the film, that he embraced every challenge wholeheartedly, and, as if the pressure on him wasn't enough, he also reached out to one of the most recognizable figures in music for the song, "The Pure and The Damned" -- a certain Mr Iggy Pop."That really was an experiment because we just didn't know. I had written the music and I had actually written a top line too and I had this idea. It was that kind of scenario where your manager says 'Iggy's down'. 'OK so what's next?' 'Oh we don't know' 'Oh OK.' We're going to do this over ISDN and I don't know what's coming at me. We're just sitting there and suddenly the voice of god is coming in over the monitors and you're like 'OK!'.That was stressful."

Lopatin continues, "So then he said 'I'm gonna try and few things. I'm gonna try some spoken word stuff' and I look at Josh (Safdie) and we were like, 'What are we gonna do?' 'Of course, he can do whatever he wants'. He's like Poet Laureate as far as we're concerned. And honestly the hardest part was….. The piece is so stripped down. It's so careful in what it does at any moment and in how little it does. There was a lot of pressure with the story I told and the composite edits of his improvisation takes on the top line. That was what made me nervous. I was scared that with a piece like that that if it wasn't all the way through, one shot written that it would suffer by feeling like a Frankenstein scenario. However, everything he said and everything he sung was so interchangeable with the music in some way that it became fun." Ultimately, when Iggy had done his part, there was still one important question left for Lopatin. "Do we want to end it on the 'pure' or the 'damned'? What are we actually trying to say at the end of this? We were like, 'fuck it! Let's just end it on the 'damned.' He invented punk after all!"

Good Time is a quintessential Safdie brothers film, a term that is clearly going to be used more and more as their exposure and success grows. For Lopatin, there is a clear reason as to why they are enjoying a period of critical acclaim for their approach. "Whether it's movies with their iPhones or with a huge budget. The thing for me about the Safdie's, the reason they've even gotten this far is that whatever is primal in them, whatever is really engendered in them, what really drives them to make movies. That seed always grows into some film. It creates a lot of confidence in the greater family around them so people feel that we are doing something that is us."

Theirs is a personal and artistic relationship that Lopatin hopes will continue. "To me the no brainer is to continue working with the brothers on stuff. As far as other things, I'm open to it yeah, but I do really thirst for those really direct relationships on projects and so it would be interesting but I like making and doing art projects with your friends. I love the idea that you develop a relationship over time that yields new projects and more creative freedom and trust. It's this thing but it's also part of this community of things. The perspective becomes broader and broader as you develop the relationship. That's the exciting thing. It's so hard starting over. It's like dating or something. Small talk and that. Let's skip that and see what this relationship can yield."

In all of Lopatin descriptions of working on the movie and his burgeoning relationship with the Safdie brothers, it's clear that the whole experience has been an overwhelmingly positive one for him. "What's really important to me is that it's (scoring) a new thing for me and I love film so much so would have suffered if I hadn't done as good of a job as I could. You never really know but you have a hunch if something's good. If your director's happy and if the producers are happy but there's nothing like hearing about distant friends or family or people on Twitter who would never relate to OPN music say the score ... they noticed it. They remembered it. They took something away from it. It is this gratifying thing. It wasn't something that was tucked away. It did it's job and that people take with them some level of excitement is very gratifying. And it makes me think that I actually scored a film and didn't screw it up."

He summarizes simply, "I am so happy because I wanted to hit a home run at some point in my life so I'm glad that it happened."

good time daniel lopatin opn electronic oneohtrix point never interview
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017 ex eye
Music

The Best Hip-Hop of 2017

The hip-hop story is more exciting to follow than a lot of primetime TV as it changes and adapts, telling stories of so-called "minorities". These are the ten albums that we think tell the biggest stories of 2017's hip-hop scene.

It's not a stretch to say that hip-hop is one of the fastest moving genres currently, if not the fastest. It never slows down, never stops reaching for the future, but also never forgets its journey. This year saw Atlanta rise to the top of the game with Migos flooding the market, Future dropping back-to-back number one albums, and Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and 2 Chainz (to name a few) all dropping hit records. Although trap is still the name of the game, the underground is still experimenting, a boy band is trying to take over the West Coast, and legends return to remind the new class what greatness is by reinventing themselves. The hip-hop story is more exciting to follow than a lot of primetime TV as it changes and adapts, telling stories of so-called "minorities". In a genre that's so incredibly productive, these are the ten albums that we think tell the biggest stories of 2017's hip-hop scene. - Chris Thiessen


10. Young Thug: Beautiful Thugger Girls (300)

Not since the unimpeachable Black Portland has Young Thug been as vocally experimental as he is on this year's Beautiful Thugger Girls. He begins the album with a twang and ends it with a slurred whine, running the gamut of intonations heard on the radio and then some existing in the universe where only Young Thug songs are played for good measure. Slick production backs the self-examining ("I must've taught myself a million things") and lighthearted ("Give the password – psych!") alike, with neither giving a higher billing than the other. Even with its expected uniqueness, the creator of such avant-garde templates as "Florida Water" and "OMG" gives the album its most radical feature: it's his most tightly-focused yet. - Brian Duricy


9. Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy (Columbia)

Odd Future's Tyler, the Creator has had an interesting career. His previous efforts have been spotty, controversial, even offensive -- but always ambitious. Flower Boy finally sees that ambition come to true fruition…or flowering. From the beautiful piano coda on "Where This Flower Blooms" to the shrill Jaws/Psycho-esque intro on "Who Dat Boy", Tyler's production and arrangement chops are in peak form. In stark contrast to his past sarcasm and machismo is the raw emotion shared throughout this album. Tyler allows his loneliness, depression, and most notably, sexual orientation to be expressed so honestly on this album that it completely changes how one evaluates his entire back catalog of lyricism. Whether Flower Boy is viewed as a "coming out" album or just a bunch of expertly crafted bangers and ballads, it warrants multiple listens. - Chris Thiessen


8. Migos - Culture (Quality Control / 300)

In a year when Atlanta-based hip-hop rose to even greater national prominence, several artists released albums ranking among their best work – 2 Chainz's Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, Future's HNDRXX, Young Thug's Beautiful Thugger Girls, Playboi Carti's self-titled debut, Gucci Mane's Mr. Davis and so on. Migos' Culture is definitely, defiantly their most full-color, sophisticated album. They've taken their wordy, frenetic style of trap-rap and built it into larger-than-life anthems that wield their potent tools of trade –descriptive yet code-like language, a palette of sounds – like a blazing axeman on the biggest of rock stages. Front-loaded with some of the biggest hip-hop singles of the year, Culture gets hazier and deeper as it goes, even when the surface-level subject-matter concentrates on live-for-the-moment fatalism. – Dave Heaton


7. Open Mike Eagle - Brick Body Kids Still Daydream (Mello Music)

"I promise you, I will never fit in your descriptions" Open Mike Eagle says in his hook on "Brick Body Complex." OME is an atypical rapper making atypical music. More whimsical than aggressive, more clever than stylish, more high mids than low bass, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is no exception. In fact, it's one of the more laid back and introspective album's he's ever made. But the themes on the album are firmly within the overarching narrative of hip hop. Brick Body Kids is about the Robert Taylor housing projects in Chicago and the times that Mike spent there with his aunt and cousins. It's about the hard facades people often wear, about the systems of power in America and especially in cities like Chicago, and about coming to terms with loss and devastation that turns one's world upside down. Open Mike Eagle delivers heartfelt, humorous, and thought-provoking weirdo rap that continues to defy description. - Dan Kok



6. Jay-Z - 4:44 (Roc Nation)

A dozen or so albums into his career, with multiple retirements and comebacks along the way, Jay-Z came through in 2017 with the type of album it would have been hard to predict from him at this point. As much as he's built his career around his own mythology, especially the story of his pre-music years, he's been a generally cagey figure – not wearing his heart on his sleeve. 4:44 is an overt attempt to deviate from that and challenge himself, opening with the self-eviscerating "Kill Jay Z" and on other tracks responding to specific allegations and stories about him. Produced nearly entirely by No I.D. (an artistically rewarding approach, as demonstrated on Vince Staples' Summertime '06 and Common's The Dreamer/The Believer and Nobody's Smiling), the album utilizes a sample-heavy, classic soul-based sound that heightens the feeling of vulnerability and emotional depth, and accentuates the extent to which Jay-Z's more introspective raps reflect on community concerns, not just on his own persona. – Dave Heaton

Related Articles Around the Web
rap best music of 2017 young thug kendrick lamar tyler the creator migos open mike eagle jay-z rapsody vince staples brockhampton joey bada$$ hip-hop
TV

Revisiting the Sexual Power Politics in 'Mary Tyler Moore' in the Era of #MeToo

Mary Tyler Moore in Mary Tyler Moore (1970) (© Fox Home Entertainment. All rights reserved. / IMDB)

Here we are, perched upon our mountaintop, comforted by experience and enlightenment, by our "wokeness" -- and we cast our judgment upon this '70s-era show. Rightly so.

Somewhere in downtown Minnesota, high up in a drab office building, there's a meeting in the Human Resources Department of WJM Channel 12, sometime in 1977. Something has happened with the personnel at the low-rated yet beloved newsroom. The friendly banter between the mainly male staff, led by gruff but loveable old veteran news Executive Producer Lou Grant (Edward Asner), has turned into something else. Lou agreed to a single date with his subordinate Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore), the sole female Associate Producer, a 37-year-old single woman who suddenly seems on the verge of giving up. The wife of a colleague suggests to Mary that she date Lou. He's her ideal man. They both consent, but things dissolve into nervous giggles once they get back to Mary's apartment and they go in for a kiss. Tension cut and apparently gone, the scene fades to black and everybody goes home happy as the final credits roll.

Keep reading... Show less
ed asner lou grant ted knight gavin macleod sexual politics charlie rose mary tyler moore james l. brooks allan burns comedy 1970s sexual harrassment matt lauer #metoo
Reviews

When One's 'True Sex' Is Discovered in America

The rich portraits Skidmore creates of these trans men can help illuminate not only their lives but also the lives of many other trans people who remain undiscovered and anonymous.

Transgender people have been in the news a lot recently, often in connection with activities that cisgender people take for granted, like using public restrooms, acquiring official identification, competing in sports, or serving in the military. Given the tone of some of the news coverage, you'd think transgender people were a brand-new phenomenon, perhaps a product of our so-called modern liberal society or some kind of made-up thing invented to shock the public on slow news days. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Keep reading... Show less
ftm transgender history gender identity gender dysphoria gender studies digital humanities
7
Music

Belle & Sebastian: How to Solve Our Human Problems Part 1 EP

Photo courtesy of Matador Records

Belle & Sebastian may be 20 years older, but the band still feels young. That's the problem of being human. There's not a person over 40 that doesn't feel 20.

When Belle & Sebastian were just starting out, they released three EPs, Dog on Wheels, Lazy Line Painter Jane and 3.. 6.. 9 Seconds of Light, over a six-month period that earned them much critical and popular acclaim. These EPs cemented the group's reputation as the premier twee indie band. The music was charming: effusively soft, self-reflective and fun. The lyrics celebrated innocence lost and found and lost again combined with chamber pop instrumentation that suggested the inherent value of formal feelings. The songs resembled extended sighs during a crass commercial era of Spice Girls, R Kelly, and boy band manufactured naïveté.

Keep reading... Show less
belle & sebastian indie pop chamber pop
8
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image