Music

Angry Again: An Interview with the Bronx

Ted Pillow
5m

Photo: Big Hassle Publicity

From mariachi side projects to questioning whether or not to sell out on a regular basis, the fascinating contradictions that make up the Bronx's aesthetic are as compelling as their music is headbanging.

Punk rock stalwarts the Bronx have a history of defying expectations. For starters, despite the name, they're from Los Angeles. After forming in 2002, the band released a series of self-titled albums featuring breakneck, go-for-the-jugular anthems that were raw, dangerous, and viscerally fun. But, after achieving a level of success that often leads to complacency, the Bronx risked their reputation when they adopted the alter-ego Mariachi El Bronx and released two records of authentic mariachi music. Perhaps even more surprisingly, the Mexican-inspired albums were celebrated by fans and critics alike, exposing the band to an entirely new audience as they played to packed arenas while opening on tour for the Foo Fighters.

The Bronx return to their nihilistic punk roots on their latest album, V, with some noticeable tweaks. We spoke with lead singer Matt Caughthran about the new album, playing to crazy crowds, and the challenges of rock 'n' roll in 2017.

What causes you guys to say 'It's time for us to record a Bronx' record vs. 'It's time for us to record a Mariachi el Bronx' record?

It just felt like it was time, we just wanted to get back into The Bronx swing. Unless something is very specifically inspiring, between the two bands, we just try to go back and forth just to keep things fresh. At this time, we just had a lot going on, both as people who are running two bands and as individuals who have been in two bands for the last whatever years. So it just felt like it was time to give El Bronx a little bit of a break and put out a killer Bronx record and just settle down for a little bit and focus on one thing.

The tone of this record seems to fit more of the Bronx's aggressive, angry punk rock vibe.

Yeah man, that's where we're all kind of at personally and just as a band, that's the reflection of the record. It wasn't just about coming back and making a Bronx record, we wanted to make a fucking kickass record, we wanted to make an angry record, we wanted to make a record that kind of reflects our take of what's going on around us, what's going on within us, and everything. It's definitely a product of its surroundings, Bronx V, but in a good way. We wanted to make a record that's connected and not one that's trying to dodge the state of affairs around the world, or dodge any inner struggles that I had going on or that the band has going on or whatever. It needed to be a connected record, we wanted to make it because we needed to make it. That's why it sounds the way it does.

This record seems more riled up about current events in America, life in America in 2017. Did you guys go out of your way to include more social commentary?

I wouldn't say we went out of the way, but it was definitely something I wanted to do, definitely something I wanted to talk about and wanted to touch on. The way I write, it's always somehow connected to something that I'm either struggling with or going through or have an opinion on, but it's usually very personal. In trying to write something different, trying to do something different with each album, just like you would on a guitar or songwriting or different tones, I just wanted to be able to write about everything that was going on.

That was a definite point for me because sometimes it's hard to write about that stuff, at least for me it's a lot easier to write about how fucking stupid I am than it is how stupid someone else is. You don't want to come across as an asshole or as a finger-pointer or as someone who is uneducated in what they're talking about. You always want things to be true and to be honest and to be right. It was something that I wanted to make sure was done right and done in a Bronx way and done in a way that I felt comfortable with and that felt honest coming off the microphone. That's kind of where we ended up.

You guys are known for a great, chaotic live show. How would you describe the vibe of shows on this tour so far?

Pretty chaotic [laughs]. They've been some of the craziest shows we've ever done. I was just thinking yesterday, I was looking through some photos people have tagged us in. One, we have an awesome package on this tour, we have '68 and Plague Vendor that are opening up. It just creates an awesome vibe for us to come up and play in. And there are certain cities that have been some of the best shows we've ever played like we played this show at the Church in Philly and we haven't played the Church in ages. We played there and there were moments of the set where it was like a life-changing high of what was happening in the room - everyone was functioning on a higher level together and I was watching people just lose their minds and everyone was having so much fun, and bodies are flying everywhere and people were slam dancing. It was just classic, it was classic. It was so dope. And the show we had at Brooklyn at the Bazaar was the same way. It was awesome. We had a killer run of shows on the East Coast. It's been good, it's been good. The shows are always bad ass.

Do you find that it's people in their 30s who have been keeping up with you guys since the first album or are you getting a lot of younger people?

It's a little of both. We still have a majority crowd of people that have known us forever. But because of the new record and because it's a package tour and stuff like that, we get a lot of people - it's always a trip, once you've been around for a certain amount of time, you just kind of assume that everyone's at least heard of you and knows who you are. Not in an egotistical way - your bands been around for like 15 years, you assume maybe somebody's seen it in a fucking newspaper or heard it from a friend or whatever. But it's not true, there's a lot of fucking people in the world. It's really cool to discover that a lot of people are finding out about the Bronx for the first time.

Which lesser-known song do you wish people in the crowd were calling out for you guys to play every night?

Oh man, that's tough. Let's see. There's a song called 'Style Over Everything' off Bronx IV that I absolutely love, that we never play, I think maybe we played it once. But it's one of my favorite songs we've ever written, I love that song. There's certain songs, an early song called "Stop the Bleeding" is one of my favorites. There's all kinds of songs. People will randomly shout out some wild B-sides from time to time, but usually, we're prepared for anything the audience has to throw at us.

The music industry has changed a lot since the Bronx broke through. Do you think becoming a known band would've been harder or easier if you guys were getting started in 2017?

“It's easier to start a band now, I think it was easier to be a band a decade ago. The attention span is not where it needs to be right now for people to help get a band off the ground. It's just harder, it's harder to do. There was a moment probably about five or seven years ago when everyone was super focused, there was all this new music coming out, people were recording records in their garage and everyone was super excited about it. But the way technology moves nowadays, that might as well have been the '60s. People have already moved on from that like it was light years ago. I think there's just too much happening right now for people to focus on. So it's easy to record a record, it's easy to start a band, but it's not easy to become a band, you know what I mean?

The Bronx is a band with so much integrity. Did you guys ever feel tempted to compromise that integrity for success or recognition?

Of course, that happens all the time. You get opportunities that are good, but they just feel wrong, they feel greasy, they feel like they're not right. Whether it's a sponsorship from a company that you don't believe in but wants to give you a bunch of cash, or whether it's going on tours with bands you don't like because it's a good look or whatever. You come across those certain things. I mean even writing songs, you always just have to be in tune with the voice inside your head that's saying, "This isn't right." We always try to listen to that voice, instead of snuff it out.

But of course things happen all the time where you get opportunities, and we say to no to them. And we've made mistakes before, we've said yes to a few things every now and then that we weren't quite sure was the right thing or not and it ended up being the wrong thing and you learn from those. It's something we take very seriously in this band because we worked very hard to get where we're at and build what we have. Integrity matters a lot to us and it matters a lot to this band. We take it seriously. But yeah man, it happens all the time, it's I'd say probably a weekly occurrence.

Music

The Best Jazz of 2017

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably.

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably. Hence the sense that jazz, for some time now, scratches by, barely, well outside of pop culture. But the dazzle of this form in 2017 is it that still draws deeply from popular music — particularly hip-hop and black American music of various styles — while still insisting on its own tradition of improvisation and radical freedoms.

Film

Louis CK’s Unconvincingly Self-Flaggelating ‘I Love You Daddy’

Louis C.K. and Chloë Grace Moretz in I Love You, Daddy (2017) (IMDB)

CK draws attention to sexual harassment problems while indulging in being able to have such problems.

In order for I Love You Daddy to work it must function on two levels. One way is we follow the narrative where director, screenwriter, and star Louis CK plays Glen Topher, a successful television presence (much like CK himself). We watch as Glen, a pathetic man who makes mistakes and doesn't get it, is shuttled between opinionated women. We watch as Glen makes little progress himself, and as his faults open the film for women-lead (maybe) discussions on sex, gender, and feminism. And we watch him be, as CK always is, not such a bad guy. I Love You Daddy revels in Glen's faults, but while gently critical (in a near-didactic way), it's never condemning.

3
Music

The Best Ambient/Instrumental Music of 2017

Evan Sawdey

In a year when the daily damning headlines make us all want to retreat into ourselves, the ambient/instrumental crowd aren't being idle by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, this roundup of brilliant new voices proves that ambient artists are taking more risks and breaking more ground than we ever thought possible.

It's pretty astounding how casual and raucous the ambient/instrumental crowd is these days. Amazingly, this is not a joke.

Music

Bark: Year of the Dog

Publicity photo via Bandcamp

Bark's rock and roll songs are fueled equally by restlessness and compassion for life.

Tim and Susie Lee are rock and roll lifers, stubbornly committed to an art form that has, if you believe the alarmist hype, been on life support for the past decade or so. If the form is perceived to have aged less than gracefully in the mass-marketed public eye, it is, nonetheless, people like the Lees others like them in small, mostly urban scenes on the periphery of the big business who keep its heart beating strong. Honestly, a devoted rock and roll fan doesn't need the big labels anymore, and though the giants keep leaving us (RIP Malcolm, Fats, Tom, and Chuck), their influence continues to echo throughout the underground and can still be heard in small clubs just about any evening of the week.

7
Comics

Secrets, Convergence, and the Sacred: DC's 'Doomsday Clock #1'

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank gamble on the sacred status of Watchmen and it pays off.

In the colorful history of comics there are only a handful of sacred concepts that can never be sullied. They can be refined, reimagined, or expanded, but to twist them is akin to poking the Hulk in the eye. It's just a reckless invitation for outrage and anguish. Whether it's Superman's virtue, Batman's gadgets, or Deadpool's love of tacos, these ideas have a special place in comics lore that may as well be carved in adamantium.


Doomsday Clock (2017-) #1

Geoff Johns (Author),‎ Brad Anderson and Gary Frank (Illustrators)

(DC Comics)

22 Nov 2017

In the annuls of the DC mythos, few stories are as sacred or revered as Alan Moore's Watchmen. Even today, it's impossible to overstate just how groundbreaking this story was for DC and comics as a whole. That story, in all its dark and cynical glory, shows just how far comics can take a particular concept. Watchmen really went for broke, taking on everything from the merits of heroism to the corruption that comes with god-like power. These are all concepts that play out in countless myths and Watchmen found a way to break new ground on these concepts.

It's for that reason that incorporating Watchmen into the DC universe carries a huge risk. It's one thing to expand the world of Watchmen, which was done in the Before Watchmen series. It's quite another to work it into the ongoing upheavals of the DC universe. Geoff Johns and Gary Frank set these worlds on a collision course with the events of DC Rebirth #1.

Now, with Doomsday Clock #1, the collision is imminent and the sacred status of Watchmen is at stake. Given that Johns and Grank are DC's creative equivalent of the A-Team, this historic gamble is in the best possible position to pay off. Doing so, however, means recapturing the same complexities and quirks of Watchmen. That's exactly what Doomsday Clock #1 spends most of the time doing and while Alan Moore may still resent everything DC does with his creations, it finds a way to succeed.

The world of Watchmen is still as dark as ever, but Doomsday Clock #1 effectively doubles down on it, building upon a world where heroes and men with god-like power set humanity on a dark, dangerous course. In a sense, it picks up where the last panel of Watchmen left off in a very literal sense. Rorschach's journal, which thoroughly documented the events of the original Watchmen, helps expose Ozymandias' elaborate ruse. From there, a world built on cynicism and disillusion somehow becomes even darker.

In a sense, the world of Doomsday Clock is the ultimate extreme in terms of what happens when a lie becomes too big to brush aside as an alternate fact. This concept is wholly relevant in an era where the biggest threat isn't the Soviet Union launching a nuclear attack. It's people who buy into the lies, half-truths, and agendas. A willingness to buy into those lies is exactly what characters like Ozymandias exploit, what Rorschach despises, and what the Comedian laughs at.

It's one thing to brush aside stories of presidents colluding with foreign agents. It's quite another to brush aside a massive deception that unleashes armies of monsters and kills millions in a bid to unite the world. That's a lie that nobody in the world of Doomsday Clock can accept or spin. Even the news media at their worst cannot hope to twist the facts into serving an agenda.

Johns and Frank really channel their inner Alan Moore and David Gibbons, which may be much easier today than it was in the mid-'80s. They don't just guide the narrative through a darker, more cynical path. They push it to an extent where extremes like nuclear war feel expected, if not logical. They build a world full of people who find out that their heroes and their most powerful icons lied to them in a way that killed millions. It's a dark world, to say the least, and one where outrage manifests in more than hashtags.

Doomsday Clock once again puts the world of Watchmen on the brink of destruction. However, it's the ties to the world of DC Rebirth that really raises the stakes. What happens in this world can't just be brushed aside like one of the many elseworlds that build their structures around apocalyptic scenarios. Due to the events of DC Rebirth #1, these worlds are entwined now. That makes the story that unfolds in Doomsday Clock #1 feel so impactful.

That story doesn't rely heavily on DC's biggest heroes, nor does it try to incorporate the entire cast of Watchmen into the mix. It focuses on key characters like Ozymandias and Rorschach with support from secondary characters like Marionette and the Mime. They guide the bulk of the narrative, bringing Superman and the world of DC's heroes at the end. The ties between the two worlds are somewhat loose, but since they are already established thanks to DC Rebirth #1, there's still a strong sense of cohesion.

A big part of what makes Watchmen such a powerful story is how well it reflects the sentiments of a certain period in history. It's something that Before Watchmen didn't attempt, but Doomsday Clock #1 dares to follow that same approach. By nearly every measure, it works. The themes in the story are even more relevant in 2017 than they were in 1985. Adding the impact on the greater DC Universe only heightens the importance of those themes.

Every comic tries to be groundbreaking in its own right, but few have the context and the themes to achieve this. Watchmen succeeded by being ambitious at just the right time with just the right kind of story. That's a big part of why it has such a sacred status in the history of comics. Doomsday Clock can't achieve that same sacred status just yet, but it succeeds in capturing many of the elements that make Watchmen such a powerful story.

The prospect of the world of Watchmen impacting that of the larger DC universe remains intriguing. The events of Doomsday Clock #1 helps set that story up in a way that captures the same sentiments that make both worlds so compelling. Such an effort still has some lofty goals with some long odds, but so far, that gamble is paying off in a profound way.

9
