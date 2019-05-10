Through "Me", Ivory Layne Brings Her Most Vulnerable Work to the Table (premiere)
Rising pop singer-songwriter Ivory Layne bursts out of her own self-indulgence on her reflective new single, "Me".
Having self-taught herself production following an interest in songwriting that first piqued at age six, Ivory Layne's journey has been a mix of elbow grease and serendipity. From Ed Cash to Lori McKenna, and now Justin Timberlake, Layne has spent the past several years developing into her soulful pop sound while working beside several notables. Now, the North Carolina-gone-Nashville singer-songwriter is collaborating with London producer Liam Howe (Adele, Jessie Ware) on a series of new songs that she will release throughout spring.
Following up on "Boy Loves Me" and "Heaven", "Me" is the third single in Layne's growing 2019 catalog. On it, she bares her soul, writing from a first-person, autobiographical perspective about the dangers of self-indulgence. Effulgent production assures that the track comes across as infectious, gradually building amidst layers of backing vocals and a steady, subtle synth in its percussion and bass. Directed by David OD, its music video aptly focuses solely on Layne's performance, tying into its overarching themes as it tells a story akin to what she tells PopMatters below.
"'Me' is the most vulnerable song I've ever released. As an artist, it's easy to morph self-belief into self-obsession. When I allow myself that indulgence, I miss out on the beauty of others and the wonder of being human. I've found that I am at my loneliest when I am only focusing on myself. Life was not meant to be lived alone!"
- Ivory Layne (@ivorylayne) | Twitter ›
- Ivory Layne | Free Listening on SoundCloud ›
- Ivory Layne - Home | Facebook ›
- Ivory Layne | Ivory Layne ›