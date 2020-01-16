British Soul/Blues Artist Izo Fitzroy Asks for "Blind Faith" (premiere)
British soul, blues, and gospel singer-songwriter, Izo Fitzroy debuts her latest single, "Blind Faith", inspired by both Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway.
You may not know British blues/soul singer-songwriter, Izo FitzRoy, by name, but it's more than likely you know her voice. FitzRoy has provided her powerful vocals on tracks for the likes of Dimitri from Paris, Cotonete, Kraak & Smaak, and more. At the same time, FitzRoy has spent years directing gospel choirs, completely immersed in music that moves the soul. To top it all off, she's a songwriter with masterful abilities to create music that connects with listeners. In 2019, she also spent time at several industry songwriter camps. If that weren't enough, FitzRoy plays killer, funky piano.
Now FitzRoy is set to release her second album of jazzy, soulful, bluesy music, How the Mighty Fall, produced by Colin Elliot (Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker, Paul Weller), Shawn Lee (Young Gun Silver Fox), and Dimitri From Paris. Her latest single is "Blind Faith", and it's a groovy soul number with punchy horns (The Haggis Horns), catchy piano riffs, the heavenly gospel sounds of her Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir, and FitzRoy's affecting, passionate voice leading the way.
FitzRoy tells PopMatters, "'Blind Faith' was written during a turbulent relationship, about pleading to be forgiven. I initially came up with the piano riff, and the rest came swiftly after. I was heavily inspired by Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life and Donny Hathaway's self-titled album whilst writing this song in particular."
How the Mighty Fall releases on 13 March via Jalapeno Records.