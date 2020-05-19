Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Jack Grelle's "To Be That Someone" Focuses on Love in the In-Between (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
19 May 2020
Photo: Nate Burrell

Folk artist Jack Grelle's "To Be That Someone" is a sweet, plaintive song that sets its sights on love—not in its grandest moments, but in the simple enjoyment of each other's company.

Folkies often sing tales of the troubadour's life, but as time goes by, fewer and fewer seem to have really lived it. Jack Grelle is their antithesis, having hopped trains and hitchhiked throughout the US in search of inspiration for idiosyncratic stories to fuel his songwriting. Ultimately, these travels have produced an Americana artist that effortlessly captures the state of the world in his energized music. Never one to shy away from hot button issues that pervade his country today, Grelle has been lauded as a progressive voice in the overarching roots scene. He's a real folk rambler.

With "To Be That Someone", Grelle pares things back. The song is produced purely between himself and some plaintive fingerpicking, developing an environment in which one feels naturally inclined to hone-in on the sweet reflections of his lyricism. Here, Grelle is focused on telling a love story that doesn't focus on love's sweeping, storybook moments, but in the in-between—in the quieter moments that reinforce the infrastructure of the strongest bonds. Perhaps there's no bond greater than that between a human and their pet, as the tune's music video defines.

Grelle says, "Filmmaker, Matt Amato, approached me about shooting and directing a video for the new album. His idea of spending time at our home with my four-legged buddy, Rocco, seemed appropriate for the song. Lyrically, It's a tune of new love and sharing the simple things with another person. Not really the grandiose moments of romance, but the enjoyment of one's company and companionship."

"To Be That Someone" is the latest single from Grelle's new album, If Not Forever, which is out now.

Related Articles Around the Web
folk americana singer-songwriter premiere jack grelle
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Films from the Long War: 'Their Finest Hour' Offers Five British WWII Classics

These WWII films from directors Alberto Cavalcanti, Guy Hamilton, Michael Anderson, Leslie Norman and J. Lee Thomson are excellent studies in history, filmmaking, and wartime propaganda.

Music

The Brazilian Gentleman Celebrate Shoegaze on "Armageddon" (premiere)

The Brazilian Gentleman's "Armageddon" is a psychedelic part of a concept album about beloved New Jersey shoegaze collective All Natural Lemon & Lime Flavors.

Music

Is 'Murder Most Foul' Dylan's State of the Union Address?

The implication of Bob Dylan's "Murder Most Foul", expressed with an understated passion, is that in 2020, it may not be just the music or even the president that has died.

Music

Nightwish Go in a Folk Direction on Their Double LP 'Human. :||: Nature.'

In the curious case of Nightwish's Human. :||: Nature., the whole is ultimately less compelling than the individual parts it comprises.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

COVID-19 Means Living Life in Two Minds at Once

COVID-19 has created a day-by-day experience in which we realize there are no perfect answers, and every moment exists as a co-mingling of light and dark counterpoints.

Music

Composer Kosta Jevtić Offers 'Reflections on a Journey' to the Mediterranean

Serbian composer Kosta Jevtić evokes the clement Mediterranean in solo piano form on the brilliant new album, Reflections on a Journey.

Books

Collaboration Is Fruitful in Graphic Novel 'Old Growth'

In their collaborative graphic fiction, Old Growth, Olivo and Bavarksy drew in tandem, trading the panels back and forth, each adding new details, both and neither taking the role of primary artist-writer.

Music

Jim White and Marisa Anderson's 'The Quickening' Takes an Experimental Journey

Avant-garde drummer Jim White and folk guitarist Marisa Anderson get together without rehearsing to see what happens on The Quickening.

Music

Lazerbeak and ICETEP Team As Night Stone for Dance Music Goodies

The new debut from producers Lazerbeak and ICETEP, Night Stone offers dance and electrosoul that harkens back to the depths of a club that, for now, is largely inaccessible.

Music

MetalMatters: April 2020 - Notes from the Quarantine

In times of quarantine we listen and we write, so here are 20 extreme (and some experimental) records to spin during these times.

Music

The Blues and Greys Send Out a Swirling, Poppy "Mayday" (premiere)

California electro-rockers, the Blues and Greys share "Mayday", a smart, thoughtful single, that draws on sunny SoCal vibes and darker European undercurrents.

Music

Jack Grelle's "To Be That Someone" Focuses on Love in the In-Between (premiere)

Folk artist Jack Grelle's "To Be That Someone" is a sweet, plaintive song that sets its sights on love—not in its grandest moments, but in the simple enjoyment of each other's company.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.