The Jacks Offer Up a Slice of Assured Rock 'n' Roll on "Hello My Friend" (premiere)
The Jacks' "Hello My Friend" is Britpop with added Californian sunshine.
With the triumphant return of everyone's favorite Britpop brat, Liam Gallagher, the time is right for a new breed of rocker equally as inspired by the '60s and '70s British invasion.
"Hello My Friend", taken from the Jacks' self-titled EP, is a confident mid-tempo, Oasis-style rocker. From it's distinctly "Don't Look Back in Anger" chord progression, this is Britpop with added Californian sunshine. Thankfully, the band also share a knack for writing anthemic choruses - the kind that the other Gallagher, Noel, used to knock out for fun in the mid-'90s.
Lyrically, it deals with a topic very close to all members of the band, as bassist, Scott Stone elaborates. "Hello My Friend is an intervention for someone close to us. It's about seeing somebody you love grappling with major life changes and the unknown."
For anyone tired of shiny, over-polished production. For those fed up with Auto-Tune and studio trickery, this is a straightforward, assured, rock 'n' roll song from a band who understand what that means as they enthusiastically declare. "We are not a rock band; we are a rock 'n' roll band." Maybe it is OK to put your life in the hands of a rock 'n' roll band after all.