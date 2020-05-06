Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Jake Blount Offers Folksy Grit to Old-Time Tune "Boll Weevil" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
06 May 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Hearth Music

Ahead of his new album, Spider Tales, Tui's Jake Blount presents a searing, fiddle-centric interpretation of the traditional roots song, "Boll Weevil".

Last year, Tui was celebrated as one of PopMatters' Best Folk Albums of 2019. Their album, Pretty Little Mister, was lauded for showcasing their takes on multiple folk songs written by African-American artists and presented in a traditional Black string band style. Now, one half of Tui, Jake Blount, is set to release a solo effort that once again highlights the often forgotten—or otherwise whitewashed—history of folk, country, and bluegrass music. Releasing on 29 May via Free Dirt, Spider Tales features the consummate banjoist, fiddler, and vocalist using his craft to resurrect Black and Indigenous perspectives in traditional roots music. The album title itself is a callback to Anansi, the great trickster, in Akan mythology.

Full of raw grit, the jaunty "Boll Weevil" is one such tune that Blount has chosen to interpret for Spider Tales. An old roots song from the early 1900s that reflects on the devastation wrought onto the cotton industry by the titular bug, it has more recently been popularized by artists like Old Crow Medicine Show and the Punch Brothers. Blount digs deep into the song to present it in an unvarnished form, informed by both its history and some modernity to develop his cover.

Blount tells PopMatters, "This song is a classic in the blues, bluegrass and old-time genres. I loosely learned it from a recording of the old-time fiddler Tommy Jarrell, but it was widely sung and performed throughout the 1900s; the story goes that Jarrell himself learned the song from a Black woman backstage at a festival. This arrangement of the song came out of some need on my part to reconcile the more traditional renditions that I love with the Ithaca sound that shaped my musicianship. Old as the song is, those younger influences are on full display when I perform this piece."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
folk americana premiere old-time music jake blount
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Brits in Hot Weather Presents: Seazoo

Wales' Seazoo have a valid claim to being one of the purest, most authentic indie-pop bands around at the moment.

Television

Where's the Strong Woman in Netflix's Adaptation of 'Good Hunting'?

Contrary to the intention of Ken Liu's short story, "Good Hunting", Netflix presents a superficial arc of female empowerment, then allows animation and the role of male characters to undercut that message.

Reviews

Dream Pop's Hazel English Urges Us to 'Wake UP!'

On her Polyvinyl debut Wake Up! Hazel English works through thorny relationships with a collection of breezy, dreamy indie rock tunes with touches of a little bit of everything from country and contemporary pop to psychedelia and Motown.

Music

Jake Blount Offers Folksy Grit to Old-Time Tune "Boll Weevil" (premiere)

Ahead of his new album, Spider Tales, Tui's Jake Blount presents a searing, fiddle-centric interpretation of the traditional roots song, "Boll Weevil".

Music

Imogen Clark Celebrates Personal Strength With "Found Me" (premiere)

Australian pop/country artist Imogen Clark displays strength, determination to live beyond personal pain via the new single, "Found Me".

Film

The 35 Best Films of 2010

The best films of 2010 include a fake documentary, a comedy about Jihad, a vampire story NOT dealing with tacky tween romance, a haunting hillbilly noir, and an elegant tale about clones. Not necessarily the usual cinematic suspects.

Film

From the Smoker to 'The Oscar': The Sweet Stink of Success

Russell Rouse's The Oscar is fabulously gaudy and kitschy, with overdone sets and costumes. The film practically hyperventilates in mood, story, and acting. You should see it.

Reviews

Damien Jurado Learns From Emptiness on 'What's New, Tomboy?'

What's New, Tomboy? is special for how profoundly Damien Jurado acknowledges what might be learned from the emptiness in this life, as well as from being still and waiting to be filled.

Books

Home Computers: 100 Icons that Defined a Digital Generation (excerpt)

Whether you remember waiting for dial-up access, tiny screens, and green lines of text or not, you'll get a kick out of Alex Wiltshire's travel back in time to when computers came with wires. Enjoy this excerpt of Home Computers, courtesy of MIT press, with nostalgia photography by John Short.

Alex Wiltshire
Books

'Blackface Minstrel Show in Mass Media' Is a Roadmap to a Peculiar, Disturbing Terrain

Tim Brooks' detailed research tells us how blackface didn't die, but found ways to multiply as the entertainment industry grew.

Books

Class, Craft, and the Cost of Ambition: An Interview with 'Lake City' Author Thomas Kohnstamm

While Lake City masquerades as a social climber satire that is really something else, author Thomas Kohnstamm is an open book about his intentions in his work and his hopes for his city.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.