The James Hunter Six's "Brother or Other" Asks to Spread the Love in a Time of Division (premiere)
Critiquing classism and calling for loving one another, consummate soul artist James Hunter and company share a timely message on "Brother or Other".
"Divide and rule is the oldest trick in the book. When you're poor, there's always someone who can't wait to tell you it's other poor people's fault," says James Hunter. In a time where class schisms are all the more palpable, his words come with a notable weight. This idea is the basis of his newest soulful tune with the James Hunter Six entitled "Brother or Other", asking listeners which side of the coin they'll be standing on. "Brother or Other" is yet another slice of no-frills R&B from the consummate soul artist and his band, recorded and produced by Bosco Mann for their latest album, Nick of Time. The svelte mid-tempo number dishes out a timely and thought-provoking message of spreading the love with a smooth, straight-shooting vocal focus that recalls great 1960s-era R&B.
Nick of Time is due out on 6 March via Daptone. On it, the likes of other highly regarded soul artists such as Sharon Jones and the late, great Charles Bradley join the James Hunter Six.
TOUR DATES
Thursday, March 26 - City Winery - Boston, MA
Friday, March 27 - Narrows Center for the Arts - Fall River, MA
Saturday, March 28 - Daryl's House - Pawling, NY
Sunday, March 29 - StageOne at FTC - Fairfield, CT
Wednesday, April 1 - City Winery - New York, NY
Thursday, April 2 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA
Friday, April 3 - City Winery - Washington DC
Saturday, April 4 - The Paramount Theater - Burlington, NC
Monday, April 6 - Neighborhood Theater - Charlotte, NC
Wednesday, April 8 - Franklin Theatre - Franklin, TN
Thursday, April 9 - City Winery - Chicago, IL
Friday, April 10 - The Dakota - Minnesota, MN
Saturday, April 11 - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN
Monday, April 13 - Antone's - Austin, TX
Thursday, April 16 - Echo - Los Angeles, CA
Saturday, April 18 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA
Sunday, April 19 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA
Friday, May 1 - Moulin Blues - Ospel, The Netherlands
Sunday, May 3 - Paradiso Noord - Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Tuesday, May 5 - Luxor - Koln, Germany
Wednesday, May 6 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany
Thursday May 7 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany
Saturday May 9 - Technikum - Munich, Germany
Monday May 11 - Zoom - Frankfurt, Germany
Wednesday May 13 - Le Café de la Danse - Paris, France
Thursday May 14 - Fuzzyon - La Roche-sur - Yon, France
Saturday May 16 - Jazz a Liege-Brasserie Sauvenière - Liege, Belgium
Tuesday May 19 - Jazz Café - London, United Kingdom
