Jarboe Meditates on Compassion With "Karuna" (premiere)
Jarboe's new song "Karuna" is culled from ex-Swans member's new album, Cut of the Warrior, due 14 December via Translation Loss.
Those who have followed the inimitable Jarboe across her storied career know the surprise that comes with each release. Surprise in the sense that it seems impossible for one artist to be as consistent and tireless in her reinventions as she is. Jarboe proves this once more with "Karuna", culled from her latest LP, Cut of the Warrior, due out 14 December via Translation Loss Records. The LP features art work from Dehn Sora.
Buoyed by keyboards and subtle percussion as well as the occasional silence, the song is appropriately meditative. "The song is a recording of a meditation on compassion," Jarboe says, "Karuna is the foundation of omniscience. The recording includes clanging metal percussion, gongs, chanting. The meditation was recorded inside a meditation dome and mixed by Kris Force in Pacifica at Knobsknob studio."
"Karuna" and Cut of the Warrior promise to take their rightful places in the Jarboe oeuvre as some of her most thoughtful and moving work.
TOUR DATES
Nov 25 - Market Hotel, Brooklyn, NY
Nov 27 - Bottom Of The Hill, San Francisco, CA
Nov 30 - Tonic Lounge, Portland, OR
Dec 1 - Triple Door, Seattle, WA
Dec 2 - Beat Kitchen, Chicago, IL
Dec 4 - Allways Lounge, New Orleans, LA