Music

JARV IS... - "House Music All Night Long" (Singles Going Steady)

PopMatters Staff
02 Apr 2020

"House Music All Night Long" is a song our inner, self-isolated freaks can jive to. JARV IS... cleverly captures how dazed and confused some of us may feel over the current pandemic, trapped in our homes.

Jessica Brant: A song our inner, self-isolated freaks can jive to. JARV IS... cleverly captures how dazed and confused some of us may feel over the current pandemic, trapped in our homes, with a lot of time on our hands. It might be the perfect time to practice deep listening by playing some house music all night long. Either that or twiddle your thumbs. [8/10]

Mick Jacobs: The piano in the introduction lurches back and forth between notes, like its heading towards some disturbing reality. The concept of house music is not something which typically elicits fear, but partying all hours of the night often leads the mind to some pretty suspicious places. Eventually, the piano and other sounds fizzle out, leaving just the drums to percolate and allow Cocker a chance to catch himself. Who hasn't endured a night light this? [7/10]

Rich Wilhelm: Somewhere deep in a few of my brain cells, I still retain some dance track from 25 years ago in which the main feature is someone yelling, "house music all night long". This moody new song by JARV IS... (a.k.a. Pulp's Jarvis Cocker) doesn't sound anything like that old rave tune in my mind, but it is a song about being stuck at home, so it's a tune for our times, for sure. [7/10]

Mike Elliott: JARV IS... gives us a captivating, hypnotic way to spend our quarantine time. It's like Iggy Pop and David Bowie hanging out with LCD Soundsystem. [6/10]

SCORE: 7.00

"House Music All Night Long" appears on JARV IS...' upcoming album Beyond the Pale out on 4 September 2020 via Rough Trade Records.

