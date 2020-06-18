Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Jason Mraz Emphasizes Reggae and Positivity on 'Look for the Good'

Andy Jurik
18 Jun 2020
Photo: Courtesy of BMG Rights Management

There's nothing inherently off about his Jason Mraz's new album, but a glance at his past records makes Look for the Good feel a bit lackluster.

Look for the Good
Jason Mraz

BMG

19 June 2020

It's a strange world where Jason Mraz becomes a target of critical derision. Granted, "I'm Yours" became the earworm of 2008 and followed the trajectory of summer hit to overplayed single in due course.Yet it's his positivity, laid out in full force on his latest Look for the Good, that seems to lead to snarky comments about his sunshine-injected southern California singer-songwriter vibes. No one could have predicted the current state of the world, much less Mraz when he was recording this album, and Look for the Good offers good vibe escapism that feels almost surreal in 2020.

Steeped in reggae and backbeat vibes, Look feels like a throwback album for Mraz. While he maintains the high-end studio production, he forgoes the shimmer of his last record Know for an earthier, groove-orientated vibe. The lead-off title is a microcosm for the album as a whole: groove-heavy reggae tracks constructed with steep studio production and positive affirmations. Mraz's lyrical tropes are in full force on "Look for the Good" ("Look for the good in everything / Look for the people who will set your soul free"), harmless and charming words that will undoubtedly make cynical listeners cringe.

Be it a song about wasting the day away like ("Good Old Daze") or a generic call for peace and kindness ("Make Love"), Mraz doesn't stretch too far lyrically. Other than "Time Out", his ode to his favorite medicinal herb, the album is rather family-friendly. That isn't bad, necessarily, but it feels like a letdown in the wake of the lyrical overtness from his earliest records. It's no surprise that an album seemingly titled after to a widely memed Mr. Rogers quote is heavy with themes like love, kindness, and unity. Nonetheless, the wit and wordplay from his earlier albums, namely Waiting for My Rocket to Come and Mr. A–Z, defined Mraz as a deft songwriter, a trait that would make Look feel all the more complete. True, the man is sincere, and he can't be accused of phoning in his lyrics here, but looking back on how well he can write leaves the text throughout the record lacking in bit and character.

Relying on reggae grooves for the entire album both serves and hinders the record. There's a certain sameness that takes over by the time "Wise Woman" hits at the album's halfway mark. What once sounded fresh – syrupy background vocals and subtle electric guitar melodies – starts to feel predictable, almost as if the novelty of a Mraz reggae album has gone stale. At the same time, retaining this constant vibe throughout the record maintains a sensibility of unity and continuity for the record. Sharp turns from one track to another has its appeal, but the perpetual reggae flow of Look for the Good's 12 tracks makes it a perfect background record for parties and laid-back atmospheres. This album does not break any new ground, but it does state a unified message of love, kindness, and island vibes.

Every album is a product of its artist and its time, and considering the peculiarities of 2020 thus far, Look for the Good will feel disconnected, yet this is of no fault of Mraz's. We can't neglect that in an alternate universe, one divorced from a global pandemic, protests, and police brutality, this would be a perfect album for breezy summer vibes and a boilerplate message of kindness and love. Fans of his earlier, more varied records may take Mraz's latest as a casual but somewhat disappointing release. Look for the Good is an unavoidably endearing record, yet considering the verbal skills of its creator, it feels like a lost opportunity for something wittier and deeper.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
folk pop pop reggae r&b music review jason mraz
6
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Buster Keaton's 'The Cameraman' Casts Light on MGM's Tyranny

The Cameraman is Keaton's last great film, a jubilant, chaotic, and overactive silent romantic comedy that, intentional or not, doubles as a vision of the precarity of celebrity, independence, and artistry in the brutal Hollywood system.

Books

Jaki Shelton Green Blends Poetry and Protest on Timely 'The River Speaks of Thirst'

Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green's The River Speaks of Thirst is at once a political statement, cultural commentary, and an aesthetic milestone, a skillful commingling of galvanic activism and evocative poetry.

Music

Chromeo Brings Back Fun with 'Quarantine Casanova'

Chromeo's Quarantine Casanova is the light-hearted silver lining we all need in the dark cloud that we are all facing together.

Music

Malian Legend Oumou Sangaré Glows in Stripped-down Arrangements on 'Acoustic'

On Acoustic, Oumou Sangaré's inner world shines through with particular clarity as the Songbird of Wassoulou performs stripped-down arrangements of some of the most powerful tracks she's recorded over the last 30 years.

Music

Phoebe Bridgers Sublimely Documents the Surreal Present on 'Punisher'

At 25, Phoebe Bridgers is, by all metrics, an artist at the beginning of her career, though Punisher sounds more like the work of a time-tested veteran perfecting a style she's been honing for years.

Music

Jason Mraz Emphasizes Reggae and Positivity on 'Look for the Good'

There's nothing inherently off about his Jason Mraz's new album, but a glance at his past records makes Look for the Good feel a bit lackluster.

Music

This Rainbow Dragon Has Fire Inside: An Interview with Keiynan Lonsdale

For outspoken actor and singer Keiynan Lonsdale, his unabashedly queer debut album centers on sexuality and politics, making for a striking release in the age of quarantine. "There's rhythm to it: there's rhythm in blackness, and it's saying 'Stop being crazy, stop being dangerous, quiet the fuck down, and move your feet.'"

Music

Exquisite Corpse: Guns N' Roses' 'Use Your Illusion I and II'

If there was a gravestone for MTV-style '80s metal, it would probably be Guns N' Roses' 1991 opus Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II.

Music

Soul Legend Eddie Floyd Shares His Musical Journey (interview + book excerpt)

Co-authored by Tony Fletcher, Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood features interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Bill Wyman, Paul Young, William Bell, Steve Cropper, and more. Eddie Floyd gives insights into some of his most beloved songs and relationships with Bell, Cropper and Wilson Pickett.

Music

Willie Nile's "New York Is Rockin'" Raucous and Uplifting (premiere)

Veteran rocker Willie Nile delivers another ode to his adopted hometown from New York at Night. "New York City has always inspired me. I love the energy, the grit, and the mystery of it all", says Nile.

Books

'Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier'

The comics format of Jim Ottaviani and Maris Wicks' Astronauts is ideally suited for telling the story of how women fought and overcame sexism in the US Space Program, given the US government and military's ridiculous resistance to female astronauts.

Film

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' and Pedagogical Filmmaking in the Movement for Black Lives

As with Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's films are replete with experimental aesthetics that deconstruct the conventions of (white) Hollywood and re-frame and re-contextualize Black lives and Black history.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.