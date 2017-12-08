Powered by RebelMouse
Jay Clayton and Kirk Nurock: Unraveling Emily

Andy Jurik
16m

Balancing traditional and avant-garde element of jazz, Clayton and Nurock deconstruct the poetry of Emily Dickinson.

Poetry tends to be a tool for classical music. For hundreds of years, composers have set poems to music as a means to evoke sentiments -- or construct new meanings -- with the words of authors, a tradition championed from John Dowland to Franz Schubert to Ned Rorem and beyond. The view that a poem's intent can only is adequately realized only within completely structured music neglects the possibilities inherent with improvisation.


Jay Clayton and Kirk Nurock

Unraveling Emily

Label: Sunnyside
US Release Date: 2017-11-03
Traditionally underrepresented in jazz, a handful of modern performers have undertaken the task of exploring how to realize these texts in a more fluid, less rigidly structured context. Unraveling Emily, the most recent collaboration between pianist Kirk Nurock and vocalist Jay Clayton builds upon this relatively recent trend by realizing the poetry of Emily Dickinson through improvisation, studio layering, and surreal compositional soundscapes.

With processed vocals and extended piano techniques opening track “Still We Know (Prologue)" makes no illusions about how far out the record will stretch. The avant-garde approach may be disorienting to some; it values the layering of Clayton's voice and Nurock's skittering excursions over a deep reading of Dickinson's text. Second track “All This and More", however, is a straight-ahead jazz ballad, a setting that treats Dickinson's words with reverence without feeling overly sentimental.

Unraveling Emily does this well: balancing the abstract with the straightforward, experimentations with traditional jazz structures. They're both equally valid methods, and much of the record resides on Nurock's deciphering of how to appropriately set each text. The detuned barroom piano and spoken delivery of “My Letter" do well in conveying the sorrow of the poem, while the growling swells of “I'm Nobody" articulate a distorted frame of mind. With aleatoric improvisations and post-recording studio processing, works such as “Wild Nights" and “This More and All" convey a modern, artful sense of desperation.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, “I May Remember Him" works beautifully set as a jazz standard. Undeniably adept with extended techniques and sonic experimentation, Clayton and Nurock shine when interacting in a traditional jazz context, trading lines and building an improvisational dialogue. “A Something in a Summer's Day" hits sorrowful moments while retaining a shining simplicity to its structure. Immense credit is due to both musicians here: Nurock for his taste in crafting a profound realization for each text and Clayton for her nuance in delivering the words in an honest yet elevated manner.

It should be noted that, for the casual jazz listener, the album might seem like a hit-or-miss collection. “I May Remember Him" would perfectly fit within the Great American Songbook, but the theatrical “How Happy I Was", may challenge some with its recitation and out-of-tune piano waltz. Jay Clayton is an undeniably virtuosic vocalist with a tone and sense of phrasing that blends maturity with energy and enthusiasm. Her laying of childlike gibberish for coloristic effects works when pushing into avant-garde territory, but that's not to say everyone would appreciate the experimental bent.

The theme of contending with Emily Dickinson's ghost runs through the record, through her poetry as well as a sense of reconciling with the past. Dickinson was known to improvise at the instrument, something hinted at with the inclusion of a healthy amount of detuned piano playing nostalgic waltzes. Perhaps the instrumental “Emily's Piano" sums up the album's zeitgeist: a modern yet respectful examination of the past as source material.

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

The 15 Best Americana Albums of 2017

In Americana music the present is female. Two-thirds of our year-end list is comprised of albums by women. Here, then, are the women (and a few men) who represented the best in Americana in 2017.

If a single moment best illustrates the current divide between Americana music and mainstream country music, it was Sturgill Simpson busking in the street outside the CMA Awards in Nashville. While Simpson played his guitar and sang in a sort of renegade-outsider protest, Garth Brooks was onstage lip-syncing his way to Entertainer of the Year. Americana music is, of course, a sprawling range of roots genres that incorporates traditional aspects of country, blues, soul, bluegrass, etc., but often represents an amalgamation or reconstitution of those styles. But one common aspect of the music that Simpson appeared to be championing during his bit of street theater is the independence, artistic purity, and authenticity at the heart of Americana music. Clearly, that spirit is alive and well in the hundreds of releases each year that could be filed under Americana's vast umbrella.

'Stranger Things 2' After the Binge: How Well Does It Hold Up?

In spite of its stale scenario, sluggish start, and insubstantial side-stories, overall, Stranger Things 2 is still a satisfying sequel.

If you still haven't joined the ranks of millions of Stranger Things 2 viewers, what are you waiting for? It's been just over a month since the complete second season of Stranger Things came out on Netflix, which means many are now recovered after binge-watching all nine "chapters", allowing us some critical distance to look back on the experience with a more objective eye. So just how well does the second installment of this cult horror phenomenon really hold up in hindsight?

Arturo O'Farrill and Chucho Valdes: Familia: Tribute to Bebo & Chico

Two generations of family pay tribute to Bebo Valdes and Chico O'Farrill in a thrilling display of sparkling Latin jazz from the classic to the utterly modern.

The joy of Latin jazz is one of the great, bustling triumphs of this nation. From the start, jazz carried what Jelly Roll Morton called “the Latin tinge" — a rhythmic lineage that brought Afro-Cuban polyrhythms into the root of the music. A few decades later, jazz would be further invigorated by a more direct infusion of Latin music, as musicians such as Machito and Mario Bauza brought specific Afro-Cuban rhythms into the jazz format and Dizzy Gillespie famously brought Havana-born Luciano Pozo González (“Chano Pozo") into his big band as a percussionist and co-composer. New York became not only a hotbed of jazz that was animated by clave rhythms but also popular forms such as mambo and, eventually, salsa.

Imagine Fighting Fascism

Two recently translated works -- Lydie Salvayre's Cry, Mother Spain and Joan Sales' Uncertain Glory -- bring to life the profound complexity of an early struggle against fascism, the Spanish Civil War.

There are several ways to write about the Spanish Civil War, that sorry three-year prelude to World War II which saw a struggling leftist democracy challenged and ultimately defeated by a fascist military coup.

