Jenn Grant's "Keep a Light On" is the Aural Equivalent of a Warm Embrace (premiere)
A tale of love unfurls before watchers with folk pop artist Jenn Grant's heartening new music video, "Keep a Light On".
Entitled Love, Inevitable, Halifax singer-songwriter Jenn Grant is set to release her tenth overall album on 31 May. For 15 years now, Grant has been gracing listeners with her naturally ethereal folk-pop. At its center, her music offers warmly relatable songwriting impressed by her angelic lilt. Over the course of developing the album with producer Tucker Martine, she discovered that she was pregnant. Ergo, Love, Inevitable acts as a Schrödinger's pregnancy concept album–it is depicted by the artist as an album that both is and is not related to it. She acknowledges a change in energy during the writing process before her recognizing it, having said, "Some of the guitar songs I wrote in this little window of a few days where I felt this kind of energy around me. I didn't know I was pregnant yet and those were when those songs were written."
Ahead of the album's release, Grant is premiering the music video for a new single, "Keep a Light On", with PopMatters. Immediately, it comes across as the aural equivalent of a warm embrace. Directed by Samantha Scaffidi, a heartening, character-based tale of love unfurls before Grant's audience. On working with Scaffidi, Grant tells us, "I was excited to work with Samantha because she creates these beautiful little films. We talked about where our work comes from, and this idea of 'the special nowhere'. There is a place where songs and stories come from, and you're not quite sure where or why but they find themselves through you and become your story to tell."
Scaffidi says, "When I heard the song visuals started to pop into my head instantly, but the general feeling was this sense of love and beauty. It's pretty amazing that a song can mean so many different things to different people."
TOUR DATES
May 14 - Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre
May 15 - Regina, SK - Artesian on 13th
May 16 - Saskatoon, SK - The Bassment
May 17 - Edmonton, AB - Station on Jasper
May 18 - Calgary, AB - National Music Centre at Studio Bell
May 21 - Canmore, AB - Communitea Café
May 22 - Nelson, BC - Spiritbar, Hume Hotel
May 24 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
May 25 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
June 1 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
June 4 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall
Aug 23-25 - Tønder Festival, Denmark
