Jeremy Loops Teams with Ladysmith Black Mambazo for “This Town” (premiere)

South Africa’s Jeremy Loops incorporates Afropop, soul, funk, and folk into his wide-ranging upbeat music. For his hook-laden latest single, “This Town”, Loops collaborated with African legends Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The ensemble’s gorgeous harmonies kick off the tune as Loops enters with an irresistible melody backed by funky, syncopated beats. It’s an instantly memorable pop tune with a sunny vibe underpinning lyrics addressing difficult struggles. The narrator hasn’t had it easy lately and wants someone to save him as the “city is [his] heart and [he’s] been waiting.” In the end, it’s all about having hope and persevering through dark times but knowing there must be a better future ahead.

Loops tells PopMatters that “it’s such an honor to work with Ladysmith Black Mambazo on ‘This Town’. It’s a song about hope in what feels like a hopeless situation, and it really uses what makes LSBM so special. Rousing harmonies and piercing powerful lyrics, disguised in what on the surface is a joyous song.”

“We would like people to get a sense of self-worth from the song and to be encouraged to work towards what they want in life and be patient and know that it will all work out in the end and don’t be shy to ask for help if things are tough,” adds Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Hear this song on the PM Picks Spotify playlist.