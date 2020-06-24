Powered by RebelMouse
Jerry Castle's Rich Americana Roots on Display With "Pick Up Your Guitar" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
24 Jun 2020
Photo: Scott Lukes

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jerry Castle releases the deeply focused and nuanced Midnight Testaments on 24 August. "Pick Up Your Guitar" is the album's new infectious single.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jerry Castle releases his latest album, Midnight Testaments, on 24 August. The record includes the veteran musician's latest single, "Pick Up Your Guitar". With his ambitious 2018 concept album, Brand New Hello behind him, Castle returned to the studio intent to make a record that was less conceptual in its execution, ultimately arriving on the tracks that comprise Midnight Testaments.

"Pick Up Your Guitar" accentuates his desire to aim for a more direct approach, offering a heartfelt lyric and nuanced vocal performance that speaks to the song's personal subject matter. Having lost a friend and fellow musician, Castle set about putting his feelings to song. "There have been other losses that took me a long time to write about, but this one, I picked up the guitar, and the song came out in minutes," he says. Castle's knack for infectious music continues with Midnight Testaments and is especially evident here.

