Jerry Leger Teams with Moby Grape's Don Stevenson for "Halfway 'Til Gone" (premiere)
Reminiscent of Lee Hazlewood and the Everly Brothers, Jerry Leger's "Halfway 'Til Gone" is available on all streaming platforms on 6 August.
Singer-songwriter Jerry Leger has teamed with Moby Grape's Don Stevenson for the new single, "Halfway 'Til Gone", which arrives on digital and streaming platforms 6 August. Reminiscent of classic 1960s music, the tune is a subtle but important reminder of Leger's prowess with the pen. Think Lee Hazlewood or the Everly brothers at their finest. It's a dreamy slice of pop/Americana that is haunting and true.
Leger says, "I think 'Halfway 'Til Gone' came out of my love for the Everly Brothers, namely the heartbreak songs like 'So Sad' and 'Like Strangers'. I could already hear in my head what Don Stevenson would add to it, so I was thrilled when we got together along with our friend Tim Bovaconti, who also sang, played, and produced. Don has a natural ear for melody and harmony, it's very pure, and he can get right down in the soul. His voice is very distinctive. I know who's singing harmony, whether on this song or "8:05" from the first Moby Grape album back in 1967. I can almost picture us singing this on a black and white TV in some other dimension."