Jessie Ware - "Spotlight" (Singles Going Steady)

PopMatters Staff
10 Mar 2020

With "Spotlight", Jessie Ware delivers a smooth pop masterpiece of driving rhythms, understated vocals, and lyrics of longing and lust.

Mick Jacobs: Every time Jessie Ware releases a song, I look forward to what I hear. Entering on a dramatic set of strings, she shows off her magnificent voice. It drops into the beat soon after, whisking her into her element: a sophisticated mover, with only the lightest of strings, both violins and a bass. By the end, they crescendo as playful electro flourishes are littered at the end of each measure. Truly a wonderful start to the new album cycle. [9/10]

Jessica Brant: A young Diana Ross, a track where house and disco cross paths. Reminds me of the underground voguing scene of 1980s NYC. This song should be included in FX's Pose soundtrack if it isn't already. [7/10]

Mike Elliott: Jessie Ware delivers a smooth pop masterpiece of driving rhythms, understated vocals, and lyrics of longing and lust. [8/10]

SCORE: 8.00

