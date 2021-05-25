Norway’s Jimmy Smash Are Definitely Not “Misguided”

Jimmy Smash are a rising alt-pop duo from Norway who have been lighting up Spotify streams with more than ten million so far. So, it’s pretty safe to say that they know how to craft a hook. On their latest song, “Misguided”, the boys give us a funky little soul-pop number with chill vibes and an instantly memorable chorus. Jimmy Smash recently released their latest EP, HOME, which “Misguided” appears on. The four-track EP is a gorgeous introduction to Jimmy Smash, as their earlier singles, “Under”, “Over”, and “August” set the template for their warm and R&B-inflected music that generates grins and smiles. This is feel-good music just made for the times we live in. Every track is a winner.

“For us personally, HOME is a symbol of full creative freedom and that we have found our way back to the mindset we had in the beginning where we made music for our own ears,” says Jimmy Smash.

Hear “Misguided” on the PopMatters Picks Spotify playlist.