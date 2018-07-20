Jody Seabody & The Whirls Say It's "All Gone White" (premiere)
Jody Seabody & The Whirls mix and match musical genres with an eclectic elegance and seamless confidence on "All Gone White".
Jody Seabody & The Whirls mix and match musical genres with an eclectic elegance and seamless confidence that leaves listeners unsure of exactly what they've heard but absolutely sure they want more. Case in point: "All Gone White", the new track from the group's upcoming LP Hawksamillion, due out August 24 via Artificial Head Records.
Is it punk rock in the style of Black Flag? Is it something culled from the New Wave of British Heavy Metal playbook as written by Diamond Head et al? Is it black metal or something more mysterious? Proto-punk, garage-prog or something that cannot be named? This new eight-song collection will leave listeners stunned and assured that the ever mysterious Jody Seabody & The Whirls are not intent on letting up or letting us down anytime soon.
Somewhere between Bad Brains and early Metallica rests Jody Seabody & The Whirls, an uncompromising bunch that you won't soon forget.
TOUR DATES
08/17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/18 Norman, OK @ Red Brick Bar
08/19 Tulsa, OK @ The Soundpony
08/20 Wichita, KS @ Kirby's
08/21 Topeka, KS @ Boobie Trap Bar
08/22 Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar
08/23 Lawrence, KS @ Gaslight Gardens
08/24 Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin
08/25 Hot Springs, AR @ Maxine's Live
08/27 Denton, TX @ Killer's Tacos
08/29 San Marcos, TX @ Valentino's
08/30 Austin, TX @ Dozen Street
08/31 San Antonio, TX @ Bexar Pub
09/01 Bryan, TX @ Revolution