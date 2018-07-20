Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Jody Seabody & The Whirls Say It's "All Gone White" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
20 Jul 2018
Photo courtesy Dave Clifford, Us/Them Group

Jody Seabody & The Whirls mix and match musical genres with an eclectic elegance and seamless confidence on "All Gone White".

Jody Seabody & The Whirls mix and match musical genres with an eclectic elegance and seamless confidence that leaves listeners unsure of exactly what they've heard but absolutely sure they want more. Case in point: "All Gone White", the new track from the group's upcoming LP Hawksamillion, due out August 24 via Artificial Head Records.

Is it punk rock in the style of Black Flag? Is it something culled from the New Wave of British Heavy Metal playbook as written by Diamond Head et al? Is it black metal or something more mysterious? Proto-punk, garage-prog or something that cannot be named? This new eight-song collection will leave listeners stunned and assured that the ever mysterious Jody Seabody & The Whirls are not intent on letting up or letting us down anytime soon.

Somewhere between Bad Brains and early Metallica rests Jody Seabody & The Whirls, an uncompromising bunch that you won't soon forget.

TOUR DATES

08/17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/18 Norman, OK @ Red Brick Bar

08/19 Tulsa, OK @ The Soundpony

08/20 Wichita, KS @ Kirby's

08/21 Topeka, KS @ Boobie Trap Bar

08/22 Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar

08/23 Lawrence, KS @ Gaslight Gardens

08/24 Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

08/25 Hot Springs, AR @ Maxine's Live

08/27 Denton, TX @ Killer's Tacos

08/29 San Marcos, TX @ Valentino's

08/30 Austin, TX @ Dozen Street

08/31 San Antonio, TX @ Bexar Pub

09/01 Bryan, TX @ Revolution

thrash metal jazz metal jody seabody & the whirls heavy metal metal premiere
