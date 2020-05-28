Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers Head "Underwater" in New Video (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
28 May 2020
Photo: Sean Cook / Courtesy of Crown Jul PR

Celebrating the first anniversary of Paper Castle, folksy poppers Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers release an uplifting new video for opening track, "Underwater".

Near this day last year, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers released Paper Castle. The LP was lauded for its chameleon-esque musicality and heart. It's genre-bending indie music that blends elements of pop, rock, and folk in equal measure, with an uplifting, funky effervescence to boot. In anticipation of the album's first anniversary Hertler and the band join forces once again to dive "Underwater" with a celebratory new music video.

The hopeful, driving nature of the tune is just what society needs amidst a climate of uncertainty, unfurling in an explosion of varied instrumentation bubbling underneath its easygoing surface. Ethereal tinges of psychedelic synth are met by a paradisiacal blend of sax, flute, and keyboard at its crescendo. Throughout, Hertler's gentle vocals paint a mellow, calming picture—one that is given life in its new music video, directed and edited by Dave Suchanek.

Hertler tells PopMatters, "The director of the video, Dave Suchanek, is a big reason we are a band. Nearly a decade ago, he called me up to work on a musical project, a project that would introduce me to the guys who would become my bandmates only a few months later. He's done a video for every record we put out, and when he asks to direct, we say yes. He's an awesome and talented dude, and it brings me joy to think that after all these years, we still get to work on cool stuff together. I think he knocked it out of the park for the 'Underwater' video... I hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it!"

Reflecting on the song, he says, "Lyrically, the song compares 'being in love' to a twisting forest: organic, breathing, ever-changing, and ultimately, like everything else, impermanent. It's something that drags you underwater into the darkness, but you find that you can see and breathe. I wanted to capture the pulsing and radiant energy of being in love, the way that it can disarm you and render you useless. It's a forest that you cannot leave. It holds you there, but not against your will until you find that you've been broken down until you've become one with the water and the moss and the leaves."

Related Articles Around the Web
indie folk indie pop premiere joe hertler & the rainbow seekers
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Street Art As Sprayed Solidarity: Global Corona Graffiti

COVID-19-related street art functions as a vehicle for political critique and social engagement. It offers a form of global solidarity in a time of crisis.

Music

Gretchen Peters Honors Mickey Newbury With "The Sailor" and New Album (premiere + interview)

Gretchen Peters' latest album, The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury, celebrates one of American songwriting's most underappreciated artists. Hear Peters' new single "The Sailor" as she talks about her latest project.

Music

Okkyung Lee Goes From Classical to Noise on the Stellar 'Yeo-Neun'

Cellist Okkyung Lee walks a fine line between classical and noise on the splendid, minimalist excursion Yeo-Neun.

Film

Alastair Sim: A Very English Character Actor Genius

Alastair Sim belongs to those character actors sometimes accused of "hamming it up" because they work at such a high level of internal and external technique that they can't help standing out.

Music

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers Head "Underwater" in New Video (premiere)

Celebrating the first anniversary of Paper Castle, folksy poppers Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers release an uplifting new video for opening track, "Underwater".

Music

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's New LP Is Lacking in Songcraft but Rich in Texture

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's The Mosaic of Transformation is a slightly uneven listen. It generally transcends the tropes of its genre, but occasionally substitutes substance for style.

Music

Buzzcocks' 1996 Album 'All Set' Sees the Veteran Band Stretching Out and Gaining Confidence

After the straightforward and workmanlike Trade Test Transmissions, Buzzcocks continued to hone their fresh identity in the studio, as exhibited on the All Set reissue contained on the new box-set Sell You Everything.

Books

Patrick Madden's 'Disparates' Makes Sense in These Crazy Times

There's no social distancing with Patrick Madden's hilarious Disparates. While reading these essays, you'll feel like he's in the room with you.

Music

Perfume Genius Purges Himself and It's Contagious

You need to care so much about your art to pack this much meaning into not only the words, but the tones that adorn and deliver them. Perfume Genius cares so much it hurts on Set My Heart on Fire Immediately.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Confinement and Escape: Emma Donoghue and E.L. Doctorow in Our Time of Self-Isolation

Emma Donoghue's Room and E.L. Doctorow's Homer & Langley define and confront life within limited space.

Books

Political Cartoonist Art Young Was an Aficionado of all Things Infernal

Fantagraphics' new edition of Inferno takes Art Young's original Depression-era critique to the Trump White House -- and then drags it all to Hell.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.