Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers Head "Underwater" in New Video (premiere)
Celebrating the first anniversary of Paper Castle, folksy poppers Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers release an uplifting new video for opening track, "Underwater".
Near this day last year, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers released Paper Castle. The LP was lauded for its chameleon-esque musicality and heart. It's genre-bending indie music that blends elements of pop, rock, and folk in equal measure, with an uplifting, funky effervescence to boot. In anticipation of the album's first anniversary Hertler and the band join forces once again to dive "Underwater" with a celebratory new music video.
The hopeful, driving nature of the tune is just what society needs amidst a climate of uncertainty, unfurling in an explosion of varied instrumentation bubbling underneath its easygoing surface. Ethereal tinges of psychedelic synth are met by a paradisiacal blend of sax, flute, and keyboard at its crescendo. Throughout, Hertler's gentle vocals paint a mellow, calming picture—one that is given life in its new music video, directed and edited by Dave Suchanek.
Hertler tells PopMatters, "The director of the video, Dave Suchanek, is a big reason we are a band. Nearly a decade ago, he called me up to work on a musical project, a project that would introduce me to the guys who would become my bandmates only a few months later. He's done a video for every record we put out, and when he asks to direct, we say yes. He's an awesome and talented dude, and it brings me joy to think that after all these years, we still get to work on cool stuff together. I think he knocked it out of the park for the 'Underwater' video... I hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it!"
Reflecting on the song, he says, "Lyrically, the song compares 'being in love' to a twisting forest: organic, breathing, ever-changing, and ultimately, like everything else, impermanent. It's something that drags you underwater into the darkness, but you find that you can see and breathe. I wanted to capture the pulsing and radiant energy of being in love, the way that it can disarm you and render you useless. It's a forest that you cannot leave. It holds you there, but not against your will until you find that you've been broken down until you've become one with the water and the moss and the leaves."