Jon Cleary Goes “Uptown Downtown” to Celebrate New Orleans (premiere)

Jon Cleary creates multi-cultural music reflecting the many traditions of New Orleans’ highly influential music scene. The city that gave birth to Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima, Allen Toussaint, the Meters, Irma Thomas, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a feverish hive of musical activity and genre-blending. Cleary exemplifies this with his funky soul jazz, of which “Uptown Downtown” is the latest example.

Cleary says, “The full title should really be ‘Uptown, Downtown, Round Town, Back a town’, and it’s simply a description of the excitement that bubbles across the entire city on Mardi Gras morning, whether you’re in the sixth ward, seventh ward, eighth ward, or ninth ward – or any ward for that matter. It’s that day of the year when the entire city dresses up for a party and ties one on. This a Catholic town, and traditionally people hit it hard on Fat Tuesday, knowing that the next morning, Ash Wednesday, they’re in for 40 days of Lenten abstinence, or at least until the hangover wears off. If you ain’t all a mess, you done failed the test…’”

The catchy song celebrates the joys of Mardi Gras and NOLA with a swingin’ beat, rollicking piano, and sweet brass sounds. “Uptown Downtown” is a single from Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen’s forthcoming studio album, The Bywater Sessions, out April 25th on vinyl, CD, and streaming via Well Kept Secret.

As the weather warms, make a few mint juleps and go outside with friends, and this tune can start the party.