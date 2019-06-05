Sara Watkins Joins Jonah Tolchin on New Single, "Honeysuckle" (premiere)
Ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Fires for the Cold, Jonah Tolchin releases the sunny Americana track, "Honeysuckle", featuring Sara Watkins on violin and vocals.
Jonah Tolchin is readying for the release of an all-new full-length album, Fires for the Cold. Out 13 September on Yep Roc, the singer-songwriter and bluesman joins forces with an impressive collective of well-regarded names in the modern roots landscape to produce what may be his most ambitious LP to date. One such name is Sara Watkins, who joins Tolchin on his latest single, "Honeysuckle". The easygoing rhythmic sway of the tune lends itself well to its title, coming across to listeners like a warm breeze of gently infectious Americana.
On the single, Tolchin tells PopMatters, "'Honeysuckle' was written over the course of several years. I started writing it on my back porch in New Jersey one summer evening where we have honeysuckles growing in the yard. That sweet intoxicating scent was the initial inspiration. It's a visually lucid and wordy song with a lot of scattered-meaning packed into it. Sara Watkins added a tremendous amount to this track with her vocal and fiddle performance. The way that her part and Fred Tackett's electric guitar weave together is one of my favorite things about the track."
Shortly after the upcoming album's release, the centerpiece show of Tolchin's upcoming tour will be held on 27 September in Washington D.C. at the Pearl Street Warehouse. More dates are listed below.
TOUR DATES
June 22 – One Longfellow Square – Portland, ME
September 27 – Pearl Street Warehouse – Washington, DC
September 28 – Devils Backbone HoopLA – Roseland, VA
October 3 – The Basement – Nashville, TN
October 12 – Hopewell Theater – Hopewell, NJ
October 24 – Riverwalk Café and Music Bar – Nashua, NH
October 25 – Parlor Room at Signature Sounds – Northampton, MA
- Jonah Tolchin on Spotify ›
- Jonah Tolchin (@jonahtolchin) | Twitter ›
- Jonah Tolchin - Home | Facebook ›
- Jonah Tolchin ›