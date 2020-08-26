Music

Jordan Lehning Creates a Film in Your Head with 'Little Idols'

Steve Horowitz
26 Aug 2020
Photo: Laura Partain / Courtesy of Missing Piece Group

Jordan Lehning intends Little Idols work as a sort of movie. The music frequently changes style and mood to accompany the film in your head.

Little Idols
Jordan Lehning

Tone Tree

7 August 2020

During a interview with Atwood Magazine, Jordan Lehning said the impetus for his most recent album (Little Idols) came from a vision he had about the end of an affair. The couple would be parked in a car that would not start while the radio played the song "Crimson and Clover" over and over. Lehning didn't specify if he meant the original Tommy James & the Shondells hit or the Joan Jett cover. My bet would be on the James' rendition based on the similar echoing of the song, but it doesn't matter that much as either one would suffice to set the atmosphere. Simply put, the old song's lyrics don't make sense. Not only that, but the words are sung with strange breaks between syllables which make them even harder to decipher. I remember a television quiz show from my youth called The Generation Gap that had the adults try to guess what the lyrics were, and they failed. I can't remember how their kids did, but presumably, they knew because it was a popular song at the time

In any case, "Crimson and Clover" succeeds in setting an atmosphere of something soft and beautiful as those words suggest. Lehning uses the reference to the song as "a yarn", the kind one ties around one's finger so as not to forget something (in this case, the love affair) even though it is over. This can be found on Lehning's "The Quarry Song" about the relationship's terminus. It tells the story. The woman is married, and the man is young and single. The romance can only end badly. It's best to break it off. Allusions to sex and love are poetically rendered. For example, when the key is removed from the ignition, the music goes on, which suggests that even when the coupling ends, the memory of it sweetly lingers on.

Lehning intends the record work as a sort of movie. The music frequently changes style and mood so that the film in your head is accompanied by sounds and effects in musical terms. He uses electronic synthesizers and musical instruments to create everything from the wind blowing and doors shutting to straightforward guitar based lines to capture what's going on. Lehning sings in measured, mellow tones even when the background gets kind of strange. The instrumental settings feature elements that share much in common with the contemporary classical traditions of Terry Riley, John Adams, and such, who use repetition and angular changes during a song's progression.

There are also several moments of beauty as befits a story about a love affair. These songs precede "The Quarry Song" and help set the amorous moods. For example, the track "Little Lie" offers charming little details and observations about being with his sleeping lover while a gentle melody plays that seems to sweetly and softly drift in and out. The "Little Lie" is his name for the woman who cheats on her husband with him. The song ends with a menacing coda, but not until first making the attractions and pleasures of the affair clear.

While the initial narrative may end with "The Quarry Song", it's only track seven of nine. The two that follow reveal the reverberations of what was done and felt. "Treasures of the Flood" sonically suggests the residual emotional pain while the final cut, "Only That You're Gone" reveals how feelings have ebbed over time and distance. All that remains is the affairs' absence. The ephemerality of it all is what gives the memory its charm. The song doesn't fade. It just ends, like the illicit relationship did. One can mentally picture Lehning ending his music movie with a title frame saying "The End".

Related Articles Around the Web
folk folk pop indie pop music review jordan lehning
7


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Beautiful Lies and False Gods in 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice'

Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice interrogates two primal drives in American culture through the top characters of the DC pantheon: fear and its trauma (Batman) and naked power and its ambiguities (Superman).

Music

Punk Rock's MOURN Say "This Feel Is Disgusting" and Rock Out

Barcelona's MOURN release their latest punk rock earworm, "This Feel Is Disgusting", which explores existential anxiety through joyful rocking out.

Music

BTS' "Dynamite" Defies the West Much More Than It Bends to It

It's easy to depict the song's all English lyrics and music video tribute to Western pop culture icons as searching for Western validation, but "Dynamite" hints mostly at the type of semiotic disruption that BTS has been notable for.

Music

Mt. Wolf's "Anna Maria" Is Gorgeous Post-Rock Influenced Dream Pop

Mt. Wolf specialize in a mesmerizing form of atmospheric indie-folk that blends delicate electronic elements with gossamer vocals. Hear their latest single "Anna Maria".

Music

Nate "Rocket" Wonder and Roman GianArthur Score the New Janelle Monáe Film 'Antebellum'

Nate "Rocket" Wonder and Roman GianArthur composed a thrilling neo-classical score for Janelle Monáe's new film, Antebellum. Hear the dramatic "Opening" of the soundtrack.

Music

The Chefs Serve Up a Wordless, Rockin' Good Time on 'Heated & Treated'

As the Chefs, a former Georgia Satellite and a former Heartbreaker cook up a full platter of the tasty instrumentals on Heated & Treated.

Music

Front Country's "The Reckoning" Highlights Positive Movements (premiere)

Americana trio Front Country's "The Reckoning" is a healing hymnal that focuses on the positive shifts amidst times of pandemic and social/political strife.

Music

River Hooks Gazes Soulfully at "Mountains" (premiere)

Fans of Billie Eilish, Chelsea Cutler, and Jessie Reyez will find elements of the familiar here, but River Hooks proves herself as an artist with her own voice working in a well-honored tradition.

Film

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Will Never Rise from the Ashes

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, a weak, disappointing film, ends two decades of the groundbreaking X-Men series with a barely audible whimper.

Music

Jordan Lehning Creates a Film in Your Head with 'Little Idols'

Jordan Lehning intends Little Idols work as a sort of movie. The music frequently changes style and mood to accompany the film in your head.

Music

Funk Rock and Synthesizers in Munich: Queen's 'The Game' at 40

For their eighth studio album, The Game, Queen ushered in the 1980s with a streamlined sound and an instrument they formerly took great pains to avoid.

Comics

It's Funny, Reading the "Funnies" in a Newspaper in 2020

Wouldn't it be funny if Beetle Bailey spent his time describing his Harry Potter fanfiction to Sarge, or if Blondie's Dagwood spoke like an alienated Beckett character about godlessness and ennui while he assembled an overstuffed sandwich?

Music

Folkie Jakob Leventhal​ and Sarah Jarosz Visit "Greenwich Village Ghosts"

Folk singer-songwriter Jakob Leventhal and Sarah Jarosz collaborate on the delicate folk-pop single "Greenwich Village Ghosts".

Music

​Chillwave's Raligator Is "Popping Dreams With Broken Beliefs"

Chillwave producer Raligator's latest single is the ultra dreamy and trippy "Popping Dreams With Broken Beliefs", and it sports a technicolor video that's vital to the full experience of the song.

Music

​Australia's CXLOE Makes an Anthem of Love and Loneliness with "One and Lonely"

Australian pop artist CXLOE has released her latest single "One and Lonely", another proper anthem from the rising artist that has already racked up more than 32 million streams.

Books

'The Art of Drag' Captivates and Unites

Like a properly tightened corset, the total effect of The Art of Drag lends a stunning shape to the art forms in question.

Music

Chillwave's Psychobuildings Get Psychological With "Mila" (premiere)

Inspired by the writings of Vaslav Nijinsky, Psychobuildings' "Mila" takes us into a dream state that's both calming and disquieting.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.