London Alt-R&B Artist Jordan Rakei Releases New Single "Say Something" and Announces Tour
Today, Jordan Rakei is premiering his latest single "Say Something" and announcing a vast world tour with more US dates to be announced in future for autumn.
London-based alternative R&B artist Jordan Rakei released the stunning Wallflower album back in 2017 and it made PopMatters' Best R&B list for the year. What I said then still stands for Rakei: "Jordan Rakei's sound is mellow and soothing, a late night sojourn or a lazy, sunny afternoon where you lay half awake with gentle breezes comforting your soul. Rakei's voice is a marvel of ethereal smoothness, and yet his lyrics betray a more troubled soul caught in flames but seeking the redemption of true love."
Rakei has caught on in the UK, recording with Tom Misch and Loyle Carner, but has yet to make a strong impact in the US. That should change with Rakei's latest album, Origin, releasing 14 June via Ninja Tune. The sound is bigger and brighter with Rakei channeling his huge influences, Stevie Wonder and Steely Dan, within his songwriting.
Today, Rakei is premiering his latest single "Say Something" and announcing a vast world tour with more US dates to be announced in future for autumn.