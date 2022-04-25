Singer-songwriter Josh Rouse recently released a catchy new single, “Hollow Moon”, from his forthcoming album Going Places (29 July, Yep Roc). The song has a jaunty feel and a bounce in its step. Rouse isn’t afraid to howl at the orb above, but he and his band play with restraint. Or, more precisely, the magic of the moonlight has put them under a spell that keeps them mellow.

The lyrics are sad and recall a failed relationship. However, the song itself is gently upbeat. Rouse’s narrator quietly declares he still believes in love and will move on. He croons the chorus, “Loneliness brings me to midnight / Under this hollow moon / I tell myself I’m alright / I’ll figure out what to do” to gather strength. He may be hurting, but he knows he will get over it. And you can snap your fingers to the beat.

Rouse spent the last two years in Spain with his family. He recorded and produced the new record in his home studio, with his longtime production partner Brad Jones to assist with mixing. Rouse explained, “A couple of friends of mine – my Spanish band – bought a small venue, sort of like a 1950’s American bar. I said, ‘Let’s get together and play some songs in the bar – something that feels good in a smaller room. Just toe-tappers.’” He continued, “A year later, after things opened up a bit, I said, ‘Why don’t we just go in and I’ll produce it, and let’s just record these songs and see what happens? And that’s what the Going Places record is – stuff that just felt good to play to a live audience.” Judging from the single, this gives the music a steady groove that one wants to play repeatedly.