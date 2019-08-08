Joshua Radin's "Going with You" is an Ode to Friendship (premiere)
Inspired by a trip taken with Radin and Brothers, Joshua Radin's easygoing new single "Going with You" is perfect for summer.
It's the mark of a new era for Joshua Radin, whose songwriting has been making an impact for 15 years. Now, the artist has signed to Nettwerk and is due to release a new album, Here, Right Now, in the relatively near future. The album's title track has already begun to gain notoriety, with all sales proceeds going to the North Shore Animal League. Next up for Radin is the premiere of another new single, "Going with You". The track is immediately infectious, featuring a clap-along beat and optimistic pop melodies that feel indicative of the summertime high. An ode to friendship, Radin's sweet rasp inhabits the song with a familiar warmth, mellow but enthralling.
"Going with You" will be available to stream or purchase on 9 August, ahead of the release of Here, Right Now on 4 October. The album's release precedes a co-headline tour with the Weepies sponsored by SiriusXM Coffee House, as well as a performance this fall at the North Shore Animal League's gala chaired by Beth Stern.
Photo: Shervin Lainez / Courtesy of Nettwerk Music Group