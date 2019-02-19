Nova Scotia's Joyfultalk Share a Stunning New Video for Their Trancey Track "Peace Fight" (premiere)
Electronic duo Joyfultalk partner with Montreal-based artist and animator Brandon Blommaert for a mesmerizing video of their 2018 song "Peace Fight".
Joyfultalk is the musical partnership of instrument creator Jay Crocker and Shawn Dicey. The pair work out of a small hamlet in the remote hinterlands of Nova Scotia's south shore and that magnificent natural environmental plays an outsized role in the aesthetics of Joyfultalk. Their brand of naturalistic ambient electronic music evokes the very waterways and landscapes of their world, seemingly born from nature, but hewed into something warm and entrancing by these two brilliant musicians.
Last year the group released the stellar Plurality Trip, which earned a PopMatters Pick from us and praise from our critic. Spyros Stasis wrote, "the richness of ideas, and the unique sounds that Joyfultalk awaken with their music displays the extensive capabilities of Crocker and Dicey. Through Plurality Trip the duo manages to create an album that stretches between genres, creating connective tissue to build its own distinct identity. It is a work that relies on its atmospheric strength, exploring the mystical locations of Nova Scotia's South Shore in a cinematic way."
Joyfultalk are today releasing their latest video from this project, this one for the LP's fifth track "Peace Fight". The gorgeous video was created by the Montreal-based artist and animator Brandon Blommaert, who tells PopMatters about the story. "In a series of dreamy tableaus, a character reaches out to a friend who is lost on their own planet (simulation). The main protagonist tries to summon the lost friend to bring them back to reality but in doing so causes more harm than good," says Blommaert. The animated visuals are quite mesmerizing and draw you into the music's warm center.
TOUR DATES
April 10 - Guelph, ON: Kazoo! Fest
April 11 - Ottawa, ON: House of TARG
April 25 - Reykjavik, IS: Sónar Reykjavik
May 2 - San Francisco, CA: MUTEK
May 4 - Calgary, AB: King Eddy
May 5 - Edmonton, AB: The Rec Room