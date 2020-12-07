Right/Wrong: How Technology Transforms Our Ethics (excerpt)

So you think you know the difference between right and wrong? Sure about that? Juan Enriquez's Right/Wrong, excerpted here courtesy of MIT Press, might shake you loose from your convictions.

