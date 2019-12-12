Powered by RebelMouse
House's Flashmob Remixes Juliet Sikora's Monster Hit "Beat Dancer" (premiere)

Paul Carr
12 Dec 2019
Photo: Courtesy of Antinori

Flashmob Records boss finds the sweet spot between groove and melody on this quality, deep house mix of Juliet Sikora's "Beat Dancer".

Released on Flashmob Records, German-based DJ Juliet Sikora's "Beat Dancer" has had a monster of a year. As well as spending weeks circling the upper reaches of the Beatport top 100, it has become a regular go-to in blistering sets from Camelphat, Joris Voorn, Mendo, and many more.

Unsurprisingly, Mr. Flashmob himself (aka label head honcho Alessandro Magani) couldn't resist the temptation to get his mitts on the track. "Beat Dancer has been such an important record for the label that I thought it was a MUST as label owner to give it a spin... I then got carried away and ended up doing two mixes!"

On the "D Remix", which PopMatters is premiering today, Magani quickly digs a Flashmob shaped hole and drops the whole track in. His deep house mix strips the song to its core, taking it subterranean while leaving only the insanely catchy vocal sample above ground. It's a typically intelligent mix with Magani finding the sweet spot between groove and melody as the classic house synths roll with the expertly layered percussion.

Coming from one of the most recognizable names in European house, Flashmob's "D Remix" is yet another high-quality-tune from a label celebrating its fifth year in existence.

