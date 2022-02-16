July Talk‘s vocalists Peter Dreimanis and Leah Fay frequently engage in verbal conversations and confrontations about everything from the meaning of life to the meaninglessness of human relationships. Their songs often belong in the theatre of the absurd because of their existential anxieties. The sense that communication has broken down so that one can’t express feelings and ideas with words alone has been an essential component of their blues-rock.

The quintet are back with a new audiovisual for their single “I Am the Water”. The song was initially released with an imaginative lyric video in November 2021. With twisted lines like, “I know you know that there are things that I know you know that you can’t know, and I know you know that there are things that I know you know that you can’t own”, it made sense to spell the words out for the listener. But the new video offers a more artistic and experimental approach that fits the song’s deeper meanings.

According to Peter and Leah, “We dove into the depths of an ocean of opposites with our dear friend Jared Raab, following instincts over logic. It was a remarkable process, and the resulting piece feels urgent, elusive, and lush. The idea was born out of common existential anxiety as we face a tangled web of conundrums without the clarity of a path forward. What do we do about everything?” They address that feeling of helplessness head-on in the video by simply inverting the colors and magically highlighting the negative. It’s not witchcraft, but it is spooky!

