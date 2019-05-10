Iceland's Junius Meyvant Prepares American Takeover With "Ain't Gonna Let You Drown" (premiere)
Junius Meyvant's "Ain't Gonna Let You Drown" is a soulful love song that recalls the classic soul/R&B era.
Junius Meyvant will release a new EP, Rearview Paradise,on 9 August via Glassnote Records. The collection follows an acclaimed 2019 LP and a series of U.S. dates.
A new video, for the track, "Ain't Gonna Let You Drown", arrives in anticipation of the Stateside concerts. Meyvant and his band were captured during a recent performance in his native Iceland. The track belies the singer's nation of origin. Listening to the soulful vocals, heartfelt organ lines, mournful horns, and fat rhythm lines, one might think it originated in the American South during the heyday of Stax/Volt. Like songs from that era, the tune makes its case with a naked simplicity that lingers long after its final notes have been sounded.
Meyvant says, "Adjustments and practice always pays off. The band gets better after each show. It's been a long time coming and finally we are here. Dance with your feet or dance within your soul."
TOUR DATES
May 13 – Songbyrd DC – Washington, DC
May 14 – Boot & Saddle – Philadelphia, PA
May 17 – Baby's All Right – New York, NY
August 24/25 – THING Festival – Seattle, WA