Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Iceland's Junius Meyvant Prepares American Takeover With "Ain't Gonna Let You Drown" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
 Jedd Beaudoin
10 May 2019
Photo: Sigga Ella / Shorefire Media

Junius Meyvant's "Ain't Gonna Let You Drown" is a soulful love song that recalls the classic soul/R&B era.

Junius Meyvant will release a new EP, Rearview Paradise,on 9 August via Glassnote Records. The collection follows an acclaimed 2019 LP and a series of U.S. dates.

A new video, for the track, "Ain't Gonna Let You Drown", arrives in anticipation of the Stateside concerts. Meyvant and his band were captured during a recent performance in his native Iceland. The track belies the singer's nation of origin. Listening to the soulful vocals, heartfelt organ lines, mournful horns, and fat rhythm lines, one might think it originated in the American South during the heyday of Stax/Volt. Like songs from that era, the tune makes its case with a naked simplicity that lingers long after its final notes have been sounded.

Meyvant says, "Adjustments and practice always pays off. The band gets better after each show. It's been a long time coming and finally we are here. Dance with your feet or dance within your soul."

TOUR DATES

May 13 – Songbyrd DC – Washington, DC

May 14 – Boot & Saddle – Philadelphia, PA

May 17 – Baby's All Right – New York, NY

August 24/25 – THING Festival – Seattle, WA

Related Articles Around the Web
From Your Site Articles
    r&b neo-soul soul junius meyvant glassnote records premiere

    Top 10 Influences: Basic Rhythm

    British electronic producer Basic Rhythm returns with a brand new album, On the Threshold, out today via Planet Mu, and he takes us through the top 10 songs that influenced his latest work.

    Music

    Deerhunter's Transcendent Trajectory

    Deerhunter's Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared? and Cryptograms are antithetical twins -- shattered mirror images, whose fragments echo each other and reflect Deerhunter's beginnings of and return to inspired experimentation.

    Music
    Pop Ten
    Mixed Media
    PM Picks

    © 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
    Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.